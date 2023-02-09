Students at Texas A&M University may soon be able to major in financial planning, international affairs and journalism.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved new bachelor’s degree programs in the trio of fields at its meeting Thursday afternoon. The regents also authorized to request approval of the degree programs from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. All three majors currently exist in some capacity at A&M, but are set in motion to become their own degree programs.

As part of A&M President M. Katherine Banks’ Path Forward in December 2021, the university’s international studies program was moved to the Bush School of Government and Public Service in an effort to make the Bush School, what Banks called, the “crown jewel” of A&M and utilize the legacy of the late President George H.W. Bush.

The new international affairs major will be designed to become an undergraduate version of the existing master’s program, according to David Bearse who serves as the head of A&M’s International Affairs Department.

The new major will have tracks in national security and diplomacy as well as international development and economic policy. Burse said the new major will be “explicitly interdisciplinary” and will include courses on international economics, history, politics and sociology. The program also will have foreign language and study aboard requirements.

“It is the kind of major that if you are thinking about a career in international public service, the State Department, working for the Central Intelligence Agency, working for the Defense Department, working for an international organization like the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, this is your major,” Bearse said. “If you think someday you’d like to work in a place like Washington D.C., Geneva, Switzerland, in some kind of international body or for the government in some international capacity, this is your major.”

Financial Planning is currently offered as a minor as part of the Department of Agricultural Economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Nathan Harness, financial planning program director, said many students who minor in financial planning have gone on to pursue careers in the field.

“The demand’s been high for some time and as we looked at that demand, we decided one of the best ways to meet the demand was to ultimately go after a degree in financial planning,” Harness said.

A&M’s financial planning minor is registered with the CFP Board of Standards, and Harness said the program will be board-approved, too, if it becomes a major. Harness noted many students who graduate from the program find careers at small- to medium-sized wealth management firms across Texas while others find jobs at large financial custodians.

“As individuals have more responsibility for managing their own money, there’s a huge need not only for people to come into this industry, but specifically for young adults,” Harness said. “The average age of a financial planner today is 55 years old. So you can see that we’re a top-heavy industry that’s in need of young adults. And here we are at Texas A&M University with a huge opportunity to produce not only students into an incredible Aggie Network of financial planners, but students who meet some of that age spectrum to bring some youth and energy into a field that is desperate for the next generation.”

The approved journalism major will be offered as a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science degree, according to the regents’ agenda. Banks said in her state of the university address last September that the first students in the new journalism program will start in fall 2023 and the program will be housed in the College of Arts and Sciences.

For 55 years, A&M had a journalism department and degree before it was discontinued in 2004. A&M has continued to offer journalism education in indirect paths as a minor and later as a degree in university studies.

A&M's regents also approved the construction of a nuclear engineering education building with a total cost of $15.1 million. The new building will be a renovation of the existing Range Science Field Lab Building on Fish Tank Road near Easterwood Airport and adjacent to the Nuclear Science Center. Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in March and substantial completion is slated for April 2024.