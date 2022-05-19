A&M Regents approve $1.5B worth of proposed projects, lays out timeline for Bright Area development and construction of new indoor track stadium

Texas A&M’s Board of Regents gave initial approval to add $1.5 billion worth of proposed projects to the university system’s Fiscal Year 2023-27 Capital Plan at a regularly scheduled meeting in Fort Worth on Thursday. A&M Regents also laid out a timeline for the already approved Bright Area development and new indoor track stadium in their meeting agenda.

A visualization, fine and performing arts building worth $175 million, an addition to the clinical veterinary teaching and research complex with a planned cost for $118.8 million, and a museum of natural history totaling $100 million were three proposed projects approved by the A&M Regents on Thursday to be added to the existing capital plan.

Other proposed projects approved to be added by the A&M Regents include a law school building ($85 million), an Aggie Band residence hall ($75 million), and phase II of The Gardens at A&M ($40 million).

Projected start dates for these projects are 2023 for the addition to the clinical veterinary teaching and research complex and interior; 2024 for the visualization, fine and performing arts building, Law School building and phase II of The Gardens at A&M; and 2025 for the museum of natural history and the Aggie Band residence hall.

A&M’s Fiscal Year 2023-27 Capital Plan now has a planning amount of over $4.2 billion for the entire A&M system, according to the Regents’ agenda.

Building a performing arts center was one item A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she supported back in December 2021 in recommendations in response to a consultant’s report released by the university in October 2021. Banks said she also supported building a new small animal hospital and expanding the campus gardens.

Construction on A&M’s combined $235 million-dollar development of a new indoor football practice facility and new indoor track stadium will begin on June 1, according to the Regents’ agenda.

Substantial completion of the new indoor football practice facility is set for July 2023 and will be located on the space currently occupied by A&M’s current indoor football and track facilities, which will begin to be taken down when construction begins. The estimated cost of this project is $72.5 million. A&M’s new indoor track stadium has a substantial completion date set for November 2023. This new stadium will be located where A&M’s old outdoor track stadium resides at the corner of George Bush Drive and Olsen Boulevard. The estimated cost of the indoor track stadium is $55 million.

Construction of approximately 25 new suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field, which is estimated to cost $25 million, are scheduled to begin in December with construction of new outdoor football practice fields and renovations to the existing Bright Football Complex building set to begin in January 2023. Those three projects are also expected to be substantially completed in July 2023. A new academic building for athletics is set to begin construction in March 2023 with substantial completion set for July 2024.

Last November, A&M’s Board of Regents approved adding $205 million to its capital plan to renovate athletic facilities. At February’s meeting, an additional $30 million was added to the Bright Area Development Project budget.

A&M unveiled renderings of the new athletic facilities in April when athletic officials announced its Centennial Campaign, named in honor of the 100-year anniversary of A&M’s 12th Man tradition. A&M officials said the 12th Man Foundation has committed to raise $120 million in donor contributions, which will be the organization’s second-largest fundraising effort behind the latest redevelopment of Kyle Field.

Regents also listed several unfunded capital needs for athletic facilities, including renovations to Reed Arena ($125 million), Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park ($25 million) and the Wahlberg Golf Learning Center ($8 million), as well as a development of Ellis Field ($30 million), an indoor tennis facility ($30 million) and a covered pavilion ($10 million).

