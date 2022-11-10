A&M regents add $94M to capital plan for athletics renovations, projects

The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding $94 million to its capital plan for athletics facilities renovations and projects for baseball, soccer and track and field at a Thursday meeting.

Renovations to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park with a planned amount of $60 million, renovations to the West Campus Player Development Center and Ellis Field with a planned amount of $25 million, and $9 million for an outdoor competition throws and warmup track project were the items added to the capital plan.

The projects were approved in open session and Thursday’s approval is the first step in making the projects come to fruition.

A&M's regents also approved $83.2 million to fund the construction of the Student-Athlete Academic & Wellness Center and renovate the Bright-Slocum Center as part of the previously announced Bright Redevelopment Area project. Besides the student-athlete center, construction will include a ceremonial drive, plazas and parking, and renovations to the Bright-Slocum Center for A&M football.

Renovation to the Bright-Slocum Center is scheduled to start in December with substantial completion expected to be done in August 2023. Construction of the new wellness center will begin in spring 2023 followed closely by the plazas, parking lots and ceremonial drive. Substantial completion of that project is expected in August 2024.

The project budget increased by $735,550 for added enhancements to Kyle Field's south end zone suites that include a stairway for patrons from the new south suite level 350 to the 400 level American Club and the modifications required to join two suites for a new president’s suite in the south end zone, according to the regents' agenda.

The project at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park includes renovating the team’s locker room, hitting and pitching facilities, weight room, team meeting spaces, bullpens and coaches’ offices, according to the regents' agenda. Renovations to premium seating includes the current club, concourses, restrooms, additional reserved seating and additional food service areas. The agenda notes the current scoreboard, located behind the left-field fence, might be relocated and the current fire lane will need an update to accommodate an increased stadium footprint.

On Wednesday, A&M athletic director Ross Bjork spoke to the Regents Committee on Buildings and Physical Plant about the three projects. Bjork told the committee that renovations to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will probably take at least two years to complete. The regents' agenda states this project has a fiscal year 2025 start date.

“If we can get approval here, then that allows us to engage with an architect where we can really map out a timeline,” Bjork told the committee about the Blue Bell Park project. “We will have to break this project up over several offseasons due to the fact that we will not move out of the complex. The earliest we believe we can start is maybe after the 2024 season.”

The West Campus Player Development Center and Ellis Field project includes improvements to Ellis Field and a renovation of the WCPDC to create a focused hub for A&M’s soccer program, according to the regents’ agenda. Other goals of renovating Ellis Field including building a recognized spectator entry, ticketing, a visiting locker room, improving concessions and other cosmetic improvements.

Adding onto the WCPDC will provide the A&M soccer team with a player locker room, lounge and team meeting rooms, player restroom and shower facilities as well as administrative offices, meeting space and locker rooms. The soccer team also will receive a sport-specific athletic training room, hydrotherapy room, athletic training staff offices and storage facilities.

“There’s also some urgency around this project due to the indoor track facility footprint,” Bjork told the committee. “We actually had to tear down an existing training room, so our soccer program is operating in some temporary spaces around nutrition, athletic training, rehab, so this project we would like to start it as soon as possible and have open potentially by the fall of 2024.”

The outdoor competition throws and warmup track project will replace the existing throws competition area being taken over by the footprint of A&M’s new indoor track stadium, according to the regents’ agenda. This area will add a new grass throws field, javelin runways and discus throws. This project also will complete a pedestrian walkway and fire lane the runs between the new indoor track stadium, E.B. Cushing Stadium and Davis Diamond.

Ellis Field, WCPDC and the outdoor competition throws and warmup track projects have FY 2024 start dates, according to the agenda.