A lead gift of $20 million toward a new small animal hospital at Texas A&M University has been pledged by Linda and Dennis Clark through the Texas A&M Foundation, it was announced Thursday.

The new facility will replace A&M’s current small animal hospital. A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in December 2021 she supported the construction of a new small animal hospital.

“The Clarks’ generosity is inspiring, and their lead gift will be truly transformational,” Banks said in a statement. “This new hospital will provide hands-on educational workspaces for veterinary students and state-of-the-art laboratories for animal health and translational research, enabling our researchers, faculty and outstanding students to continue their work and provide the best animal care in the world.”

A&M’s current small animal hospital opened in 1981. The A&M Foundation said this project has received funding from the Texas Legislature and Texas’ Permanent University Fund.

Dennis Clark earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A&M in 1968 and a master’s in management from A&M in 1971. He was in the Corps of Cadets and later commissioned into the Army. After his active duty, Clark held a career in the restaurant industry. He and Linda’s pets have been clients of A&M’s small animal hospital.

“Animals have always been an integral part of our lives,” Linda said in a statement. “This university has an extraordinary veterinary school with talented people doing exciting research that will not only improve animal care but may also impact humans down the road. This gift was a big decision for us, and it ultimately came from us asking ourselves, ‘How can we facilitate what’s going on and help make it be the best it can be?’”