A&M professors: Lessons from COVID-19 will help prepare for next pandemic

In an interview with The Eagle last week, Clendenin expanded on the five strategies the article outlines: Shore up the systems already in place; prepare the public to do its part; get coordinated and practice; polish the playbook; and build on the new normal.

“There are a lot of lessons that we’re learning along the way,” Clendenin said. “All of our response efforts have been under the public eye — and that includes all of our successes and all of our challenges.”

Clendenin noted the “massive societal change” in the last year nationally and globally due to the pandemic. She said the widespread wearing of masks, which was not commonplace in the U.S., helped curtail this year’s flu season and could be a tool to which the public turns more readily in the future, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“We will look more at the importance of good hand hygiene and distancing. This has definitely changed our social fabric,” Clendenin said. She said financial investments in public health infrastructure and a commitment to train the next generation of public health experts will be vital in preparing for the future.