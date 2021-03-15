A&M professors: Lessons from COVID-19 will help prepare for next pandemic

Two Texas A&M professors say the lessons learned from fighting COVID-19 will help prepare experts to battle the next outbreak and possibly prevent it from becoming a pandemic.
“While the world is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and emergency management experts are already preparing for the next one,” Angela Clendenin and Tiffany A. Radcliff wrote in an article published on the website The Conversation. “Biologists are certain another dangerous new pathogen will emerge sooner or later.”
Clendenin is an instructional assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics and Radcliff is associate dean for research and professor of health policy. The article outlined five strategies to prepare the world for the next pandemic.
Clendenin and Radcliff say governments must bolster funding for emergency management systems and empower the public to recognize their ability to contribute to the common good. The professors wrote that “effective pandemic response requires a clear, consistent voice and an actionable message that reflects best practices based on sound science.” They said this pandemic has also emphasized the importance of sound supply chains and ample stockpiles of protective equipment.
“The message to stay home and ‘flatten the curve’ to avoid overwhelming health care resources with COVID-19 cases was an essential early public health message that resonated with many Americans who were not designated as essential workers,” they wrote. “However, once initial shutdown orders were lifted and new treatments emerged, there was general confusion about the safety of public gatherings, particularly since guidance varied by state or locality.”
In an interview with The Eagle last week, Clendenin expanded on the five strategies the article outlines: Shore up the systems already in place; prepare the public to do its part; get coordinated and practice; polish the playbook; and build on the new normal.
“There are a lot of lessons that we’re learning along the way,” Clendenin said. “All of our response efforts have been under the public eye — and that includes all of our successes and all of our challenges.”
Clendenin noted the “massive societal change” in the last year nationally and globally due to the pandemic. She said the widespread wearing of masks, which was not commonplace in the U.S., helped curtail this year’s flu season and could be a tool to which the public turns more readily in the future, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“We will look more at the importance of good hand hygiene and distancing. This has definitely changed our social fabric,” Clendenin said. She said financial investments in public health infrastructure and a commitment to train the next generation of public health experts will be vital in preparing for the future.
“People have asked me about what I’d like to see happen as a result of this, and one of the inclinations as a public health professor is that it would be great if we’d invest more money in our public health infrastructure,” Clendenin said. “Public health is one of those things that when you don’t need it, you don’t think about it, but when you need it, you need it. Nobody knows what public health is until something like this happens.”
She said collaboration across various industries and organizational structures will be key in the future.
“For a long time, public health and emergency management have been siloed, and when something happens, they have to work together. There’s a lot of room for improvement there,” Clendenin said.
“I hope people understand that we’re going to get on the other side of this eventually. The vaccines will be a game-changer if people will put faith in the vaccines. We’ll be able to get back and do some of the activities that we enjoy,” Clendenin said. “The one success that I’d point out through all of this is that it was important from the beginning that we phrased things so it wasn’t a negative — we started to encourage people not to think about what they can’t do, but to focus on what you can do and to be creative to safely enjoy some of the things we love to do.”
To read the article, visit go.theeagle.com/conversation.