A&M professor who predicted ‘Great Resignation’ explains potential factors of why theory came true

A record 4.5 million workers in the United States quit their jobs in November, according to a monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. The record number of workers quitting continues a nationwide trend of voluntary resignations.
A Texas A&M University professor predicted the mass volunteer exodus last May with a theory he coined as “the Great Resignation.” Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at A&M’s Mays Business School, described the term in an interview with Bloomberg that predicted an unprecedented rise in voluntary resignations as the United States hopefully began to exit the pandemic. Klotz later explained the theory in more detail in an op-ed with NBC News.
“At Texas A&M, I study employee resignations,” Klotz said. “Not only why people quit their jobs, but how people quit their jobs, so I think about resignations a lot. I talk to my students about resignations. It’s what I study, so I picked up on these trends a little bit early and I said in that Bloomberg interview the Great Resignation is coming and that’s the article that went viral and sort of changed what I do on a daily basis.”
Four trends unique to the pandemic led Klotz to predict the Great Resignation, he said, including a backlog of resignations due to the pandemic’s uncertainty, a high level of burnout among workers, a term called “pandemic epiphanies,” and companies restructuring their work schedules whether it be fully remote, in-person or a hybrid model.
A backlog in resignations, Klotz said, was due to the pandemic’s uncertainty. He said whereas many people would normally resign for a new position, they opted to stay at their current job due to the unknown future amid the pandemic.
“I thought there were a backlog of people who wanted to quit their jobs and once the economy started to improve and the vaccine started to work, those people would feel like they could quit their jobs,” Klotz said.
Reports showing high levels of burnout among workers, especially on the frontlines in health care, retail, restaurants and hospitality was a second sign Klotz said he noticed.
“If you were a manager who was managing through the pandemic, it was stressful. If you were a remote worker working from home, balancing your professional and personal lives was stressful,” Klotz said. “So, there were these widespread reports of burnout, and burnout is a predictor of quitting, so high burnout leads to high quitting. Again, I thought once we start to exit the pandemic, people will feel comfortable taking a break from that burnout or move into a different job where they can replenish their resources.”
During the pandemic, Klotz said, many people were hearing stories of illness and death on a regular basis, leading them to reflect on their lives and have what Klotz said is referred to as “pandemic epiphanies.”
“During the pandemic, millions of people were reflecting on their lives and a lot of people were in lockdowns, so there was a chance to take a step back and say, ‘Am I living the life I want to live?’” Klotz said. “And often when we think about are we living a life we want to live is life making me happy and is life giving me a sense of purpose? Both of those things — happiness and a sense of purpose — can come from your job. I think people were asking themselves in the midst of all of this uncertainty and stress in the pandemic, once we get past this pandemic, is this the life I want to live? I thought in many cases people would say, ‘Yes, I’m happy with my life.’ But more so than ever before, the pandemic was going to cause people to rethink their lives, which would lead to people moving their careers to different places.”
Working remotely for an extended period of time, Klotz said, led millions of to experience freedom in how they structured their days.
“When you give workers increased freedom for 12 to 24 months, and then you ask them to come back to the office, or in other words give that freedom back up, I think many people will do it, but I have reason to believe that more than ever before, there’s a percentage of people that would say, ‘Nope, I’m not going back to that office. I want to work remote forever and I’d rather quit than go back to the office,’” Klotz said.
Klotz said he isn’t sure that the Great Resignation is happening solely because of these reasons or what percentage of those four reasons are contributing to this theory coming true, but he said pointing to a wave of resignations turned out to be a pretty good prediction.
“Obviously, as scientists, we get a little bit of happiness when our hypotheses are supported,” Klotz said.
Seeing higher levels of resignation is a two-sided coin with a bit of truth of both, Klotz said. On one hand, Klotz said higher resignation rates show positive signals from workers that the economy is improving. He added that people wouldn’t quit their jobs if there isn’t confidence they would be able to take another one and be OK. The second side, Klotz noted, is that those entering entry-level jobs are seeing salaries increase and benefits getting better with employers noticing lower-level jobs must improve to attract employees to fill open positions.
These two factors, Klotz said, are things he points to his students at A&M that they are entering an economy workers are optimistic about.
Although Klotz said he thinks increased rates of resignation will last, he added that he’s not sure they will be as high.
“What’s interesting right now, lots of companies are experimenting with how they want to arrange work going forward. We want everybody back in the office or we want to try this two-day-a-week hybrid or we want everyone to work remotely forever and that’s going to cause more turnover,” Klotz said. “We’re in this period of churn because companies are trying to figure out how to change and respond to the pandemic, which will attract some employees and push away others.”