A&M professor who predicted ‘Great Resignation’ explains potential factors of why theory came true

“During the pandemic, millions of people were reflecting on their lives and a lot of people were in lockdowns, so there was a chance to take a step back and say, ‘Am I living the life I want to live?’” Klotz said. “And often when we think about are we living a life we want to live is life making me happy and is life giving me a sense of purpose? Both of those things — happiness and a sense of purpose — can come from your job. I think people were asking themselves in the midst of all of this uncertainty and stress in the pandemic, once we get past this pandemic, is this the life I want to live? I thought in many cases people would say, ‘Yes, I’m happy with my life.’ But more so than ever before, the pandemic was going to cause people to rethink their lives, which would lead to people moving their careers to different places.”