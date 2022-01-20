A&M professor says Texas power grid should be able to handle another extreme winter storm

As the one-year anniversary of the notorious storm approaches, one Texas A&M professor says the state’s power grid should be able to weather a similar winter storm since Texas officials and leaders have made an invested effort to ensure the power grid is better winterized.

“The message to people on the electric grid in Texas is I do think we have a strong electric grid in Texas, but we can always get better and I think what has occurred over the last year has gotten us better,” said Thomas Overbye, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at A&M who also directs the Smart Grid Center. “The grid here is growing because our economy is growing and our population is growing and that’s a good thing. We’re also adding a lot of new renewable generation, primarily wind and solar, and that’s a good thing. It’s also a challenge, but it’s a challenge us engineers like to deal with.”