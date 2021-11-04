A&M professor on research team that discovers partial skull in remote South African cave

Moving forward, de Ruiter said the team is looking at growth and development of this skull remain compared to others. They’re also trying to answer the question of how the skull remain got there, which de Ruiter said is trickier to answer and also a question he finds fascinating.

De Ruiter said there’s nothing else in the caves other than the approximately 2,000 bones representing a couple dozen skeletons found by excavators. He added it’s more interesting how the baby got into the passage it was found in given the side passage is only 10-15 centimeters wide. This has led de Ruiter and others to think the Homo naledi were bringing in their dead ancestors into the caves in a ritualistic fashion.

“There’s no animal remains. There’s no carnivore remains. There’s no toothmark damage on any of the bones, so there’s no indication they were dragged in there by meat-eaters. There’s no indication the bones were washed in there by water,” de Ruiter said. “It’s very unlikely that Homo naledi actually lived in this cave because it’s so difficult to get to with no light, low oxygen levels and it’s extremely difficult to move around in. So the reality is the bones or bodies were brought into this system by living members of Homo naledi. We believe they were intentionally positioning their dead relatives, their dead family members, in this cave system.”