A&M professor on research team that discovers partial skull in remote South African cave

A Texas A&M anthropology professor is a part of an international research team that uncovered a partial skull in South Africa that is raising questions about how the bones ended up there.
Darryl de Ruiter, professor and head of anthropology at A&M, and his team of 21 colleagues from 13 other universities, found the partial skull of a young child, who is believed to have lived over 250,000 years ago and be between the ages of 4 and 6, in a cave near Johannesburg, South Africa.
De Ruiter said he is responsible for cranial dental remains, including the skull, jaws and teeth. His team’s discovery and research was published in PaleoAnthropology, which is a leading journal of anthropology, on Thursday.
“The reason this one is important is because from this site, we’ve recovered about 2,500 fossils now of dozens of individuals of every age from babies up to very old adults, but this is the first time we’ve found skull remains of a juvenile or a very young individual,” de Ruiter said. “Before, all we had were teeth. … It’s providing a lot of information on growth and development.”
The skull remain is from a human ancestor called Homo naledi. It was originally found in 2017 in a side passage of the Rising Star cave system, which was discovered in 2013 and is the richest site of fossil hominins in Africa. The research team named the child of the remains “Leti,” which means “the lost one” in the nearby Setswana tribal language. De Ruiter said he has worked with the skull remain himself.
Moving forward, de Ruiter said the team is looking at growth and development of this skull remain compared to others. They’re also trying to answer the question of how the skull remain got there, which de Ruiter said is trickier to answer and also a question he finds fascinating.
De Ruiter said there’s nothing else in the caves other than the approximately 2,000 bones representing a couple dozen skeletons found by excavators. He added it’s more interesting how the baby got into the passage it was found in given the side passage is only 10-15 centimeters wide. This has led de Ruiter and others to think the Homo naledi were bringing in their dead ancestors into the caves in a ritualistic fashion.
“There’s no animal remains. There’s no carnivore remains. There’s no toothmark damage on any of the bones, so there’s no indication they were dragged in there by meat-eaters. There’s no indication the bones were washed in there by water,” de Ruiter said. “It’s very unlikely that Homo naledi actually lived in this cave because it’s so difficult to get to with no light, low oxygen levels and it’s extremely difficult to move around in. So the reality is the bones or bodies were brought into this system by living members of Homo naledi. We believe they were intentionally positioning their dead relatives, their dead family members, in this cave system.”