A&M professor leads research showing energy drink’s harmful effects on heart

A Texas A&M University professor recently led a team of researchers that determined energy drinks can be harmful to the heart’s muscle cells.

Ivan Rusyn, a professor in A&M’s Veterinary Integrative Biosciences Department, led a team that examined lab-grown human heart cells that had been exposed to energy drinks that affected the heart’s function, including an increased heart rate. The team’s research will be published in the March edition of Food and Chemical Toxicology.

The study found that consuming energy drinks has resulted in improper heartbeat, cardiomyopathy, increased blood pressure and other heart conditions. Rusyn said in a release announcing the findings that it is important to understand the potential health consequences of consuming energy drinks. Energy drink sales are increasing after totaling around $53 billion worldwide in 2018, the release said.

“Because the consumption of these beverages is not regulated and they are widely accessible over the counter to all age groups, the potential for adverse health effects of these products is a subject of concern and needed research,” Rusyn said. “Indeed, the consumption of energy drinks has been associated with a wide range of adverse health effects in humans, many of them are concerning the effects on the heart.”