A Thursday report of an active shooter at Texas A&M’s Health Science Center was false, according to the Texas A&M Police Department.

A&M police said the same caller reported an active shooter at other Texas universities today, which all proved to be false as well.

In addition to A&M, hoax calls were reportedly made to Baylor University in Waco, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Collin College in Plano, Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio, and Tyler Junior College in Tyler.