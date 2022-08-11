 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A&M police give all clear after suspicious package threat at A&M Health Science Center

  • 0
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M University police said an all-clear was given at 4:50 p.m. Thursday after a suspicious package threat was reported at the A&M Health Science Center in Bryan.

The threat of a suspicious package was called in over 911, but nothing was found after a search, UPD said. 

The Health Science Center was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the afternoon, and bus routes increased in frequency to assist with the evacuation, according to an alert issued by UPD.

The remainder of A&M's campus remained open Thursday, and the Health Science Center will be open on Friday, according to a UPD spokesperson.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Walgreens contributed to opioid crisis in San Francisco, judge rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert