A&M police give all clear after suspicious package threat at A&M Health Science Center

Texas A&M University police said an all-clear was given at 4:50 p.m. Thursday after a suspicious package threat was reported at the A&M Health Science Center in Bryan.

The threat of a suspicious package was called in over 911, but nothing was found after a search, UPD said.

The Health Science Center was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the afternoon, and bus routes increased in frequency to assist with the evacuation, according to an alert issued by UPD.

The remainder of A&M's campus remained open Thursday, and the Health Science Center will be open on Friday, according to a UPD spokesperson.