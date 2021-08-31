A&M officials pleased with low COVID-19 positivity rate

The COVID-19 positivity rate from the Texas A&M community looks fine so far to Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman, but he noted that a lot could still change.
The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff to participate in a mandatory COVID-19 testing program regardless of vaccination status. Everyone must be tested between Aug. 23 and Sept. 10 at one of A&M’s several testing locations on campus. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard says that in the week before classes started there were 28,794 tests, with 791 of those coming back positive leading to a 2.7% positivity rate.
A positivity rate is the proportion of all positive tests out of all the positive tests collected. Positivity rates tend to go down when there are required testing periods because there are more asymptomatic people being tested.
In a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters, Hartman said that the school is “happy with the compliance” so far. Hartman was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health prior to becoming COO of the university.
“The numbers so far with our mandatory testing are pretty good,” Hartman said. “We’ve been very pleased so far with the positivity rate. It’s early, you don’t know who’s going to get tested now versus which ones are going to get tested later and all those kinds of issues so you don’t want to jump to conclusions but so far, so good.”
Testing everyone early on is important, Hartman said, so the school can respond as necessary in an effort to keep the campus community and the community at large safe.
A&M returned to fully in-person learning Monday for the first time since the spring 2020 semester. Hartman said that the university is prepared to switch very quickly to virtual learning, but added there is not a particular piece of data he can point to that would necessitate such a shift. He said that factors like COVID-19 test results, vaccination rates, hospital beds and ICU capacity, and more are considered in that decision-making process.
A&M has stocked up on additional computers and has alternative staffing plans in place in preparation for such a switch, Hartman said.
“Our plan and hope is that we stay in person the entire semester,” he said. “That’s clearly our strategy and sort of the light on the hill we’re searching for. But obviously, we have to be prepared in case we do have to make changes.”
A&M is not requiring masks or a COVID-19 vaccination, citing state mandates outlined by Governor Greg Abbott which ban such measures. Both are heavily encouraged by university officials.
Classrooms are at full capacity this year and there are fewer empty rooms set aside in the on-campus dorms and apartments for people who may need to isolate or quarantine.
The school is performing wastewater testing to try to catch potential hotspots ahead of time. Work has been done with the heating and air conditioning systems to improve air quality in the buildings.
In addition to mandatory testing, employees and students must report if they have or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19. Students who do not abide by those regulations could be expelled or suspended while employees could receive a written reprimand and hurt their eligibility for a merit increase.
The university’s COVID-19 dashboard states that as of Saturday, there are 646 active, self-reported cases of the virus among students and faculty members.
Early on in the pandemic, A&M officials were making projections regarding COVID-19 case numbers. Hartman said that some of those predictions were not always accurate. He said that type of forecasting is not being done from a planning perspective this year.
“At this point, I’m not really looking for those kinds of predictions,” he said. “I want to get us through this mandatory testing window we have and then I think we’ll have a better sense of what sort of situation we might be in.”