A&M officials pleased with low COVID-19 positivity rate

The COVID-19 positivity rate from the Texas A&M community looks fine so far to Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman, but he noted that a lot could still change.

The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff to participate in a mandatory COVID-19 testing program regardless of vaccination status. Everyone must be tested between Aug. 23 and Sept. 10 at one of A&M’s several testing locations on campus. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard says that in the week before classes started there were 28,794 tests, with 791 of those coming back positive leading to a 2.7% positivity rate.

A positivity rate is the proportion of all positive tests out of all the positive tests collected. Positivity rates tend to go down when there are required testing periods because there are more asymptomatic people being tested.

In a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters, Hartman said that the school is “happy with the compliance” so far. Hartman was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health prior to becoming COO of the university.