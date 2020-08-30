A&M officials delve into COVID-19 reporting portal process

Small updates to the Texas A&M University COVID-19 dashboard show that 122 students self-reported a positive case of COVID-19 on Aug. 26 — the largest single-day increase in self-reported cases displayed on the website.
Full updates of the dashboard will be done at the beginning of each week. The site went live on Tuesday. It displays a bar graph with self-reported cases in addition to the school’s positivity rate and information on the total number of positive and negative tests conducted at the campus.
The self-reported cases graph is based on information from the school’s COVID-19 Reporting Portal, which all students, faculty and staff are asked to fill out if they receive a positive diagnosis or believe they have been exposed to a positive case.
In a July announcement about the new online reporting system, A&M Provost Carol Fierke said that the portal is meant to centralize the reporting of COVID-19 illness or exposure to the COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center, which was established in collaboration with the Brazos County Health District. The center, she continued, aims to augment contact tracing efforts in the Brazos Valley area.
University spokesperson Kelly Brown said in a Friday email that the monitoring of COVID-19 with the use of the portal is essential to everyone remaining on campus.
“The real-time information gathered helps our Office of Risk, Ethics and Compliance convey information to key A&M officials, so they can make decisions about facilities and programs — all as an effort to contain the spread of the virus, while also protecting confidentiality involved in the reporting system,” she said. “With the facilities, it helps identify possible ‘hot spots’ and apply more cleaning and disinfecting methods.”
For A&M student Gage Sattler, the feature on the reporting portal that allows people to submit information on others is somewhat worrisome. In an interview on the first day of class, Sattler said he is concerned that the portal opens doors for someone to falsely report others who do not have the virus.
Brown said she is not aware of any such instances where a false report was made. She said if it were to happen though, the person would receive a call from the Investigation Operations Center. During that conversation a student could say that they don’t have the virus and no further action would be taken, she said.
Additionally, students, faculty and staff must give identifying information about themselves when they make a report, which officials said would hopefully deter someone from filing any false information.
The portal has mostly received self-reports, officials said, but some parents have entered information on behalf of a student, as well as supervisors and HR representatives on behalf of employees. They said the system works to root out the redundancies but it’s possible some are being counted twice.
“We are in a pandemic and would rather err on the side of caution than underestimate such critical data,” Brown said.
While there are options to put in a report about someone else, officials said self-reporting is preferred so the most thorough and up-to-date information is made available to the Operations Center. Then, contact tracers can ask people about where they have been and the names and contact information of people they were near so that they can find clusters and notify people who were exposed.
If someone enters the portal to report someone else who may have tested positive or been exposed to someone who tested positive, a message appears that discourages them from speaking with the individual for a health interview. Instead, the reporter is asked to write what they know and allow people within the Operations Center gather other needed information.
Whether people are reporting themselves or someone else, information such as locations of where the person has been and corresponding dates and names of in-person contacts are most helpful to include.
“It’s paramount that our students, faculty and staff — our campus community — take the short amount of time to fill out the form,” Brown said, “because it will be the only way we can effectively respond to a community spread and monitor this virus here. It’s truly one of those information-is-power situations.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!