Texas A&M pharmacy professor Joy Alonzo didn’t name Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a guest lecture this March that led to her two-week paid suspension, but she did name the office held, according to an email to Alonzo on March 22 from George Udeani, A&M’s pharmacy practice department head, that was released Thursday as part of findings from Alonzo’s suspension by the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel.

“I understand that your comment did not assign blame,” Udeani wrote in Alonzo’s reinstatement letter. “However, some members of the audience felt that your anecdote was offensive.

“While it is important to preserve and defend academic freedom and as such be able to discuss and present to students and the public the results of research observations and strategies, you should be mindful on how you present your views. That is, you are presenting your views as a member of the faculty body of a state institution. Therefore, be thoughtful when you make a reference to any state official or state office.”

In a statement Wednesday, Alonzo said a comment she made during a two-hour lecture on March 7 at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston regarding opioid overdose education and naloxone administration was mischaracterized and misconstrued. She also said she agreed to the administrative leave pending the inquiry, and was satisfied with the outcome, which she said exonerated her from any wrongdoing.

Alonzo’s suspension caught attention when it was first reported by The Texas Tribune that she was suspended mere hours after Sharp communicated directly with Patrick’s office about the incident and promised swift action.

A two-page memo from A&M general counsel Thursday provided a summary of the investigation’s findings to provide a timeline from Alonzo’s guest lecture, her suspension and subsequent reinstatement.

The memo acknowledged Alonzo made comments about a state official during her lecture and that a member of the audience contacted Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, who then contacted Patrick, along with A&M’s vice chancellor of governmental relations Jenny Jones. Buckingham told Jones that Alonzo “had made highly inappropriate and unprofessional remarks regarding the Lt. Governor during the UTMB presentation” and referred to UTMB’s censure of Alonzo’s remarks and noted she had already called Patrick.

Patrick and Sharp “had a brief call,” according to A&M’s report. Patrick passed along to Sharp what Buckingham told him and Sharp said he would look into the matter. Jones then called Sharp to inform him of her call with Buckingham. Sharp then asked an A&M System staff member “to find out what happened.”

In a message from Sharp on Thursday that accompanied the investigation findings, he said he was “sorry her name was bandied about in the news media four months after the university had cleared her of allegations she had criticized Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in a manner that at least one student found offensive.”

Sharp also said the report also “corrects the false narrative that I ordered an investigation into Dr. Alonzo and am not a champion of academic freedom because I took one brief, non-threatening phone call from the lieutenant governor.”

On the evening of March 7, Kevin McGinnis, A&M’s chief compliance officer had a call with Alonzo, Udeani and Mansoor Khan, A&M’s pharmacy school dean. During the call, according to the report Alonzo “acknowledged that she had made a comment during her presentation about a meeting regarding the opioid crisis that occurred in 2015 or 2016. The Lt. Governor and members of his staff were present at that meeting. She stated that she did not make any comments that could be considered offensive or a personal attack on the Lt. Governor.”

The next day, McGinnis tried to get information from UTMB about Alonzo’s presentation and determine what prompted the university to issue the formal censure. UTMB indicated Alonzo’s presentation was not recorded and declined to provide any other information regarding her comments. McGinnis later reviewed the slides Alonzo used in her presentation and also interviewed an A&M graduate student who was in attendance at the presentation. The student told McGinnis she did not recall any comments by Alonzo about Patrick and could not provide any information relevant to the investigation.

Alzono was put on administrative leave with pay on March 10 until A&M concluded an investigation into the allegation, according to an email to Alonzo from McGinnis, that was a part of the documents provided by A&M general counsel.

“This is for the protection of you and the institution,” McGinnis wrote. “This is not a disciplinary action.”

A&M legal counsel said McGinnis didn’t confirm the allegation Alonzo made unprofessional or inappropriate comments about Patrick and concluded the investigation without further action. McGinnis said at no time was he contacted by Sharp’s office or the office of former A&M President M. Katherine Banks “to exert influence on the timing or the outcome of the investigation.”

Udenai sent an email on March 21 to inform Alonzo her administrative leave had been lifted. The next say, Udeani sent her a memo “entitled ‘Expected awareness when speaking publicly on behalf of the institution’ that addressed this situation and provided guidance on future public presentations.”

Sharp said the bottom line was A&M investigated the situation after UTMB issued a public censure of Alonzo “without providing any evidence, it turned out, and unfortunately still hasn’t retracted that censure.

“What else would you have the university do but check it out?” Sharp wrote. “As for academic freedom, faculty members across the state were terrified this spring that the Legislature would follow up on calls to eliminate tenure, the bedrock of academic freedom. Instead, today the tenure policy of Texas A&M is codified in state law because we persuaded state officials our policy works both for academic freedom and accountability. Finally, it has been suggested to me in the media that I let calls from state officials go to voicemail. I assume that silly suggestion was meant as a clever turn of a phrase, but I always found when you stop taking people’s calls, then they cease answering yours.

“And that would be bad for the alma mater I love so much — especially after the last legislative session was the best we ever had.”