José Bermúdez, Texas A&M University’s interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences, announced Monday night he has decided to step aside from his role effective July 31 in light of the controversy surrounding recent communications with Kathleen McElroy, who had been hired as the school’s new journalism director.

In an email to faculty, staff and students in the College of Arts and Sciences, Bermúdez wrote, “this is the best thing that I can do to preserve the great things that we have achieved over the last year in creating the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M. My continuation in this role would be a needless distraction as you all continue the work that we have begun.”

Last week’s news of McElroy’s departure before her expected Aug. 1 start date has caught nationwide attention, troubled A&M faculty and former students and left lingering questions about the rejuvenated program’s future.

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle soon after her hiring was announced she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion. McElroy’s research has included the relationship between news media and race and her doctoral thesis was on the obituaries of civil rights leaders. She noted how her initial offer for an administrative, tenured role as director of journalism was changed so much she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore.

Bermúdez was named interim dean in May 2022. He had been named in various reports about his involvement and correspondence with McElroy about the ongoing situation with her contract offer. His replacement has not been named.

One of those supposed outside influences came from The Rudder Association, a group of former students, students, faculty, staff and friends of Aggies, who have been accused of wielding sway with A&M officials over McElroy’s hiring.

“I think we’re getting the most attention because we’ve been the most organized, but I think there was a grassroots concern about Dr. McElroy’s hiring considering the public record with respect to statements she had made about her ideology,” Matthew Poling, TRA president and A&M Class of 1990, said Monday.

On Friday, A&M Faculty Senate Speaker Tracy Hammond sent a letter to A&M Chancellor John Sharp and A&M President M. Katherine Banks which stated the Faculty Senate’s executive committee “decries the appearance of outside influence in the hiring and promotion of faculty” as shown by recent events in the attempted hiring of McElroy.

The letter, obtained by The Eagle, said, “it is crucial that you, as chancellor and president, do everything in your power to prevent any similar actions or perceptions of such actions in the future.”

In response, Banks sent a memo back to Hammond on Monday, which was shared with The Eagle, and said she welcomes the opportunity to address the issues brought forward by the Faculty Senate. Banks also said she remains committed to the university’s plans to develop “an excellent journalism degree program.”

“I agree, outside influence can be problematic during faculty searches and appointments,” Banks wrote. “We have clear and successful processes and policies documented in our University Rules and Standard Administrative Procedures (SAPs) that should be strictly followed for all faculty-related deliberations. The rules and SAPs were designed to ensure that faculty searches are conducted in a fair and unbiased manner with faculty input at all stages in the process.

“Like you, I am disappointed and concerned about the negative media coverage and wish that the employment negotiations had continued along the traditional path. I, along with my leadership team, sincerely regret any miscommunication that contributed to this result, particularly in the area of DEI legislation. We are currently assessing our communication pathways during hiring processes to ensure this situation will not be repeated.”

TRA members said in a statement Saturday shared with The Eagle they disagree with the group’s characterization as “outside influence.”

“I think it’s hypocritical of them to talk as much as they do about shared governance and then ask the administration to ignore the input of others,” Poling said of the Faculty Senate letter.

Shannon Van Zandt, executive associate dean in A&M’s architecture school, announced Monday her plans to leave her administrative role after she said last week’s news of McElroy’s departure caused her to lose confidence in the integrity of the hiring and tenure process, according to a letter she wrote to architecture school faculty and staff obtained by The Eagle.

Van Zandt, A&M Class of 1993, said in the letter she notified the interim dean she would step down from her position at the end of her contract, Aug. 31, and would return to the faculty of A&M’s landscape architecture and urban planning department with no current desire to continue her administrative career.

Van Zandt’s research addresses equity issues related to the spatial distribution of housing opportunities for low-income and minority populations, according to the A&M website.

“I no longer feel that I can assure faculty going through the tenure and promotion process that the process will be done fairly and without interference from political forces,” Van Zandt wrote. “I can no longer confidently communicate to faculty candidates our commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity, nor the integrity of our hiring, tenure, promotion and retention efforts. Further, although generally an optimist, I have lost faith in the ideal of shared governance as it is practiced on this campus. As a planner, I have taught and practiced the ideals of transparency and inclusivity to the best of my ability. I see no commitment to those ideals in the current administration of the university or system.”

TRA started in 2020 after protests centered around removing or keeping the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue. Ross was a Confederate general who later served as governor of Texas before becoming A&M’s president, serving from 1891 until his death in 1898. He is credited with saving the struggling university in its early years, boosting enrollment and securing additional funding to improve infrastructure.

Poling said the group began “when it became apparent that the DEI and other leftist ideologies had manifested themselves on the A&M campus, most notably in the attempt to take down the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue.”

“We just saw the level of animus and ignorance towards our traditions and value system and we didn’t really see anybody standing up for it,” said Poling, a physician at Baylor Scott & White who has been involved with the group for two years.

When her hiring was announced, Poling said TRA had two questions of McElroy. The first was how did she plan to restore America’s faith in journalism?

“I didn’t hear that; she didn’t have any answer for that, and I don’t think we should consider any candidate who’s not able to answer that question. And if we can’t find someone out there who has a good answer for that question, then we shouldn’t bother having a journalism department,” Poling said.

“Number two was: How did she plan to reconcile her apparent interest in sectarian, racial issues and activist journalism with the expressed will of the citizens of Texas who are sending the message quite clearly that they want universities to get out of the DEI business?”

After McElroy’s hiring was announced, Poling said TRA members sent an email to A&M administrators that expressed their reservations over the hire. Poling noted TRA members were willing to engage with her in good faith and express concerns their members had, but the two parties have not met yet.

“If she feels like she’s the right person for the job, if she feels like she can set aside her previously expressed interests in filtering out illegitimate views in journalism, if she has a strategy for how she could restore America’s faith in journalism, then we would like to hear it,” Poling said. “We just haven’t heard anything from her on those questions.”

On Friday, McElroy’s attorney, David T. Lopez, told The Eagle that negotiations between A&M legal counsel and McElroy’s representatives took place to see if any agreement could still be made for her to come to A&M as its director of journalism. On Monday, Lopez told The Eagle he was no longer representing McElroy and it was uncertain who was her legal counsel.

Since TRA was founded, Poling said the group has contacted A&M’s administration on multiple issues. In Poling’s opinion, he said TRA represents a mainstream constituency of “the Aggie family” and that A&M’s leaders should listen to their voice.

“We think the administration should listen to all the stakeholders in the Aggie family,” Poling said, “which includes taxpayers, tuition payers, our many generous donors and really all the citizens of Texas.”