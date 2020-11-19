A&M hotel/resort voted best in region

The Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center was named the best hotel/resort in the southwest by the Stella Awards last Wednesday.

The Stella Awards are the meeting industry’s highest honor, recognizing hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines and more. This year’s Stella Awards had more than 7,000 votes cast internationally for 553 different destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 17 categories in six regions in the United States and worldwide

“We are extremely honored to be named the Best Hotel/Resort in the Southwest,” said Greg Stafford, general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, in a release. “Receiving this coveted Stella Award is a testament to the amazing dedication of our entire team to truly be the difference and ensure every guest and meeting attendee’s visit is the best it can be.”

The A&M hotel was one of seven finalists for best hotel/resort in the southwest region. The A&M hotel also was named a gold winner by a panel of judges, recognized for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, technology innovations and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.

“Congratulations to the distinguished Stella Award winners for 2020,” said Loren Edelstein, vice president and content director for Northstar Meetings Group, in a release. “All of the Stella finalists and winners represent excellence in the meetings and events industry as suppliers, and we’re thrilled to honor the best of the best — especially in a year when the industry has been impacted so significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to the winners for supporting meetings and events planners around the world, and thank you for your commitment to quality, service and innovation.”