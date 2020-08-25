A&M Galveston students making way to B-CS as school evacuates

Members of the Texas A&M University at Galveston community are making their way to College Station today as the school evacuates in advance of Tropical Storm Laura.
The number of people being bused to College Station will not be finalized until around 9 a.m. today when they depart. However, students living on the Galveston campus are the ones who usually request assistance, said Rebecca Watts, the director of marketing and communications for A&M Galveston. Others who usually join include those who are new to Texas and have not experienced a severe weather event, and international students who may not have another evacuation option.
Those who arrive in Brazos County today will be housed either at Aloft College Station or the Holiday Inn Express in Bryan. Watts said there are about 100 rooms reserved, but she said campus administrators do not anticipate needing all of them.
On Sunday, university officials opted for the school to go online in light of the approaching storm. On Monday, the school announced that Tuesday classes are canceled to allow for people to evacuate. Remote learning will resume on Wednesday and run through Friday. Watts said the plan is to have everyone back on campus for in-person classes beginning Monday. Those who are brought to Bryan-College Station will be driven back to Galveston on Thursday, as long as the weather does not cause a change in plans.
According to the school website, only essential personnel and those preparing to shut down facilities should be on the Galveston campus today. Other business operations should be done remotely. Campus will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday with business operations taking place remotely. Business operations, the website says, should resume on-campus on Friday, weather permitting.
While in Bryan-College Station, A&M Galveston students are permitted to use their meal plans at specific locations on College Station’s campus. Early Monday evening, Watts said the exact arrangement of how students will receive food was still being determined.
Students are being asked to self-isolate while in College Station, Watts said. Additionally, other precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are being taken, such as using face coverings and ensuring that people can social-distance from each other. Students and administrators involved in the evacuation are being tested for COVID-19 and will have the results back within the next day or two.
“We’re incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to come into College Station and be readily received, particularly at this point in time,” Watts said. “We’re hopeful that it’s an uneventful evacuation.”
