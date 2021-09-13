A&M faculty voice concerns about COVID-19 pandemic

Banks showed an interest in some ideas presented by faculty members, including a suggestion to keep masks in classrooms so that people who forgot theirs have an option to wear one and making vaccines available across campus rather than just at the school’s health center.

Some faculty members were worried about the challenges presented when they or a student had to quarantine or isolate. Faculty members were told that they should try to find someone to cover their class or hold their class virtually if they need to, and that they should work with students who need to miss class due to COVID-19.

Speaker-elect Patricia Smith told fellow senators at the end of the meeting that she wants to see more specific data than what was presented by Banks and her team on Monday. Smith said that she did not like that officials seemed to think the positive cases on campus were not high enough to raise concern. She said she felt like they brushed off a question about how many student deaths are acceptable.

Faculty Senate Speaker Dale Rice said he thinks “it would be possible for us to push back” and seek improved messaging surrounding mask wearing.

“I do think that we might want to, as a senate, look at addressing this more seriously,” Rice said as the meeting came to a close. “I will disagree wholeheartedly with President Banks. I think our communication over masking has been an absolute joke. It has been a dismal failure. It consists of signs saying ‘masking strongly encouraged,’ and I don’t think what has appeared on social media and in other ways across campus has been any kind of unified message about the importance of masking.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.