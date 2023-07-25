Texas A&M’s Faculty Senate Executive Committee has called for A&M Chancellor John Sharp to meet with the full Faculty Senate to discuss political influence in faculty matters after a Texas Tribune article Tuesday outlined the events of an A&M professor who was suspended and accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a lecture this spring.

Speaker Tracy Hammond sent a letter to Sharp and A&M acting president Mark Welsh on Tuesday that asked for the two A&M leaders to meet with the Faculty Senate at their next scheduled meeting on Aug. 12 or at a special meeting called earlier at their request, according to the letter shared with The Eagle.

Hammond told Faculty Senate members in an email that Welsh agreed Monday to come to the executive committee’s Aug. 7 meeting and the regular meeting on Aug. 14. Hammond noted Welsh reached out to her by phone on Monday.

“We recently wrote to you to express our concerns about the appearance of political influence in actions regarding the hiring, tenure, and promotion of faculty,” Hammond wrote in the letter to Sharp and Welsh. “Now we find another case in which there is no longer the appearance, but actual evidence, of interference by outside political forces to erode the academic freedom of Texas A&M faculty to dialog with students on socially relevant topics in their area of expertise.

“This is not only having a chilling effect on our faculty but is further damaging the national reputation of our university. And it will make it even more difficult to recruit and retain the best and brightest talent.”

According to the Texas Tribune, A&M professor Joy Alonzo gave a lecture in March on the opioid crisis at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Once Alonzo got back to College Station, she found out a student who attended the lecture had accused her of critiquing Patrick. The Texas Tribune report said Sharp communicated directly with Patrick’s office about the incident and promised swift action.

A text obtained by the Texas Tribune and signed “jsharp” read: “Joy Alonzo has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation re firing her. shud [sic] be finished by end of week.”

The Texas Tribune said A&M System officials confirmed a series of phone calls and text messages that led to Alonzo’s investigation was kicked off by Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. The Tribune reported Buckingham’s daughter, a first-year medical student at the time, attended Alonzo’s lecture, and noted Buckingham served with Patrick, who endorsed Buckingham’s campaign in 2022, in the Texas Senate for six years, and she attended Sharp’s wedding in May.

Neither A&M or UTMB confirmed what Alonzo said, according to the Texas Tribune. The outlet talked with several students who attended the lecture and recalled a vague reference to Patrick’s office.

A&M sent an email to Alonzo two weeks after the lecture that her leave had been lifted following an internal investigation and no confirmation any wrongdoing on her end, according to the Texas Tribune.

In a statement Tuesday from A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin, he said it would have been irresponsible for A&M to not look into an allegation from another university after UTMB issued a public statement “censuring” an A&M faculty member. Copelin also noted it is not unusual to respond to a state official with concerns about anything occurring at the A&M System.

“Dr. Joy Alonzo said her remarks were mischaracterized and taken out of context and she was returned to her duties,” Copelin said in the statement. “She added that she had no issue with how the university handled the situation.”

This report comes in wake of the fallout of A&M’s botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become the university’s new journalism director for a relaunched program. McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle that soon after her hiring was announced she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on her diversity, equity and inclusion background.

The situation led to the resignation of A&M President M. Katherine Banks last Thursday. Her resignation came a day after she met with the Faculty Senate for around 90 minutes, a meeting that was held to provide clarity on the attempted hiring of McElroy.

Instead, amendments were added to an original resolution for the Faculty Senate to appoint a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding McElroy’s failed appointment and that the Faculty Senate remained skeptical and lacked confidence in the answers provided by the administration. The resolution was ratified later that day.

After Banks’ comments, which were stated on a public stream, faculty members said they felt they were lied to. On Thursday afternoon, Sharp sent a letter, which was obtained by The Eagle, to the Faculty Senate and said he agreed with their concerns about outside influence on faculty hiring and promotion. Sharp also noted he supports the faculty’s role in shared governance and valued their counsel on these matters. He also stated the only academic hires he is involved in are the president and vice chancellors of agriculture and engineering.

“Outside influence is never welcome, nor invited,” Sharp wrote. “It also is frustrating when outside groups try to take credit for some action, sowing doubt and discord among the Aggie family.”