A&M Board of Regents take no action after Monday meeting on SEC expansion

A special telephonic meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents to discuss issues of Southeastern Conference expansion ended Monday with no action taken and no statements made.
Discussions on “possible conference realignment” will continue at 4 p.m. Wednesday with an in-person meeting at the Board of Regents Meeting Room inside the Memorial Student Center.
Monday morning, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Conference that they would not renew their grant of rights agreement when it expires in 2025, marking the first formal step toward exiting the conference.
In a joint statement from both universities, Texas and Oklahoma said they plan to honor the existing grant of rights agreement, but “both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”
Various reports, including the first by the Houston Chronicle, say the pair have their sights set on joining the SEC.
All 10 A&M regents were present on the call, as well as Chancellor John Sharp, A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Deputy Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Billy Hamilton and Athletics Director Ross Bjork. Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore from the Office of General Council were also on the call, as well as public relations and support staff for the System.
The nearly hour and a half meeting Monday, mostly held in executive session, was solely informational on “contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference,” according to Regent Chairman Tim Leach and the System.
When news broke of the two schools’ possible departure from the Big 12 Wednesday, Bjork initially said A&M desired to continue to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas. Saturday, his tone softened and focused on moving forward in lockstep with the SEC.
“Whoever joins the SEC, whether that’s now, in the future, whatever the NCAA landscape looks like, whatever conference realignment looks like, the 12th Man’s ready,” Bjork said. “Our coaches are ready. Our staff’s ready. Our student-athletes are ready. The university is ready to compete at the highest level.”
Banks issued a statement Saturday, which said, “Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”
Bjork did say they have had conversations with the SEC office regarding processes and procedures of how this latest round of conference expansion arose.
Media rights drive the finances of college athletics, and the notice given by Texas and Oklahoma was that they would not renew their media rights sharing with the Big 12 past 2025, the end of the conference’s contracts with ESPN and Fox.
Texas and Oklahoma’s potential shift to the SEC, which could happen as soon as 2022 according to multiple reports, would leave fellow Texas schools Texas Tech, Baylor and TCU, as well as Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia hanging on in the shrinking conference.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted Monday that he will form a new committee, chaired by state Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) looking into the future of college sports in the Lone Star State. A hearing will be held on Aug. 2.
“With the announcement by UT today & possible SEC initiation this week, I asked [Sen. Nelson] to chair a new Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas, to study the athletic & economic impact to TX schools & communities by UT’s exit,” Patrick tweeted.
All three remaining Big 12 Texas universities issued statements, saying they would proceed in their best interests.
“For our state, it is critical to our economy and Texas’ overall reputation to maintain five ‘Power Five’ institutions, reinforcing the Lone Star State’s athletic preeminence,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said in the statement.
In a statement released by the Big 12, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the eight remaining members are disappointed by the decisions of Texas and Oklahoma.
“The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships,” Bowlsby said in the statement. “Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”