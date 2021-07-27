A&M Board of Regents take no action after Monday meeting on SEC expansion

The nearly hour and a half meeting Monday, mostly held in executive session, was solely informational on “contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference,” according to Regent Chairman Tim Leach and the System.

When news broke of the two schools’ possible departure from the Big 12 Wednesday, Bjork initially said A&M desired to continue to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas. Saturday, his tone softened and focused on moving forward in lockstep with the SEC.

“Whoever joins the SEC, whether that’s now, in the future, whatever the NCAA landscape looks like, whatever conference realignment looks like, the 12th Man’s ready,” Bjork said. “Our coaches are ready. Our staff’s ready. Our student-athletes are ready. The university is ready to compete at the highest level.”

Banks issued a statement Saturday, which said, “Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”

Bjork did say they have had conversations with the SEC office regarding processes and procedures of how this latest round of conference expansion arose.