A&M announces plans for in-person graduations

Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that it will have 15 in-person commencement ceremonies in December for students graduating at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
Additionally, May 2020 and August 2020 in-person graduation ceremonies, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been scheduled for Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19 and March 11-13, and will take place at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke announced that the fall 2020 ceremonies for the more than 4,200 students expected to graduate will take place in Reed Arena on five dates: Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19. Ceremonies will be at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, Fierke said.
“Every graduate deserves an in-person opportunity to celebrate their achievement,” Fierke said in a letter to the campus community. “I wish to thank our faculty and staff and especially our graduating students and their families for their sacrifices in this extraordinary year.”
Support Local Journalism
To allow for physical distancing, the announcement reads, no more than 324 graduates will participate in each ceremony. The event will be ticketed, with each A&M graduate receiving up to six tickets for family and friends. Face coverings must be worn by all graduates and their guests while inside Reed Arena, and the facility will be cleaned between ceremonies, Fierke said. While diplomas will be mailed, each graduate will have their name called and will walk across the stage with a diploma tube.
“There really is no substitute for how wonderful a graduation ceremony is as a capstone to the extraordinary work that students have done. We did the very best that could be done with virtual graduation, but we’re really excited now,” Texas A&M President Michael K. Young told The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon. “We think we have plans that will work so people can have more social distancing and ensure family and loved ones can come to it. We’re really excited about that.”
For the rescheduled 2020 ceremonies in February and March to be held in Kyle Field, capacity will be limited to 25% in the stands. The event also will require tickets for guests. Fierke said the current plan is for ceremonies to be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
“While we will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 locally, we remain hopeful in the dates to follow and are excited to provide this information,” Fierke said.
A&M postponed in-person spring and summer graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the summer, 2,005 degrees were awarded at the doctoral, masters and bachelors levels to students in College Station, Galveston and educational sites and professional schools around the state.
The university posted a conferral of degrees video, a Turning of the Ring ceremony video and displayed the names of all graduates on the scoreboard at Kyle Field to commemorate student achievements. Additionally, individual colleges hosted their own virtual celebrations.
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!