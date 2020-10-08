A&M announces plans for in-person graduations

“There really is no substitute for how wonderful a graduation ceremony is as a capstone to the extraordinary work that students have done. We did the very best that could be done with virtual graduation, but we’re really excited now,” Texas A&M President Michael K. Young told The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon. “We think we have plans that will work so people can have more social distancing and ensure family and loved ones can come to it. We’re really excited about that.”

For the rescheduled 2020 ceremonies in February and March to be held in Kyle Field, capacity will be limited to 25% in the stands. The event also will require tickets for guests. Fierke said the current plan is for ceremonies to be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

“While we will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 locally, we remain hopeful in the dates to follow and are excited to provide this information,” Fierke said.

A&M postponed in-person spring and summer graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the summer, 2,005 degrees were awarded at the doctoral, masters and bachelors levels to students in College Station, Galveston and educational sites and professional schools around the state.