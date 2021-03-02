A&M announces art competition honoring Reveille

According to A&M, the project is funded wholly by donations collected by The Texas A&M Foundation. The fundraising goal of $350,000 has been exceeded, Pugh said, and the funds will cover the cost of the selection process, statue/base, installation and maintenance.

Reveille, known as the “First Lady of Aggieland,” has served as the Texas A&M mascot since 1931. The current mascot, Reveille IX, will retire in May, and her successor, Reveille X, has been chosen and is training to take over the role.

According to the university press release, Sonja Adams and her husband Neal Adams, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1968, have led the effort and are part of a group of supporters known as the “Friends of Reveille.” Neal Adams received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M, was a member of the student senate, a cadet in Companies D2 and D3, and served as head yell leader for the 1967-68 academic year. Sonja, who earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Baylor University, and her husband have been longtime Texas A&M supporters, the release said.