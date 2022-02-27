A&M AgriLife expert warns poultry owners to be aware of avian flu

An expert at Texas A&M AgriLife is warning commercial and backyard poultry producers to be aware of an increasing number of avian flu cases in the United States.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of avian influenza in birds in Kentucky and Virginia on Feb. 14. Since then, avian flu has been detected in five more states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Maryland. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the avian flu cases are currently not a public health concern, adding no human cases of avian flu have been detected in the U.S.
Although avian flu is not a threat to humans, Tom Hairgrove, professor and A&M AgriLife Extension Service veterinary specialist, said in a release that these avian flu outbreaks should be concerning to commercial and backyard poultry producers.
“Commercial producers know the routine, and maybe they need to be a little more mindful of their activities and biosecurity protocols, but the backyard producer is a real concern because there is more risk in those flocks,” Hairgrove said. “So, they need to be really careful about their activities and interactions around wild birds and quarantining new birds before they introduce them to the flock. They also need to report any sudden deaths to AgriLife Extension agents or contact the Texas Animal Health Commission directly.”
The Texas Animal Health Commission put out an Animal Health Alert encouraging poultry and fowl owners to strengthen biosecurity to protect their birds from avian flu. In a release, Hairgrove said some basic tips for backyard biosecurity include: Securing poultry houses against entry by wild birds, pets and livestock; restricting visitors from houses and coops, especially without thorough disinfecting; dedicating specific clothing and shoes or rubber boots for exclusive use in poultry houses; washing and disinfecting any shared equipment such as scales, feeders and drinkers; initiating rodent and insect control programs; and acquiring birds from sources where they have been tested for diseases.
Hairgrove added that positive avian flu cases in waterfowl in Maryland should remind poultry producers to avoid their birds having contact with wild birds.
“Any type of handling of wild birds by producers or their children leaves the potential for spreading this disease to an at-home flock,” Hairgrove said in a release. “Introducing the pathogen on their clothes or shoes is also possible, so they really need to be careful and be strict about their biosecurity protocols, especially with this type of avian flu out there and the amount of bird movement this time of year.”