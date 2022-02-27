A&M AgriLife expert warns poultry owners to be aware of avian flu

An expert at Texas A&M AgriLife is warning commercial and backyard poultry producers to be aware of an increasing number of avian flu cases in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of avian influenza in birds in Kentucky and Virginia on Feb. 14. Since then, avian flu has been detected in five more states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Maryland. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the avian flu cases are currently not a public health concern, adding no human cases of avian flu have been detected in the U.S.

Although avian flu is not a threat to humans, Tom Hairgrove, professor and A&M AgriLife Extension Service veterinary specialist, said in a release that these avian flu outbreaks should be concerning to commercial and backyard poultry producers.