After joining Texas A&M University’s faculty as an associate professor and extension beef cattle specialist, Jason Cleere jumped at the opportunity to lead the livestock judging competition.

Now superintendent of livestock judging at the Texas 4-H Roundup, Cleere grew up participating in 4-H, showing and raising cattle.

“I’ve been doing it for 18 years,” Cleere said Wednesday during the Qualifying Livestock Judging Competition at the Louis Pearce Pavilion in College Station. “It’s a great event and I enjoy working with the kids. This particular event, these kids would have been the top end out of each other districts. … This is kind of the cream of the crop right here.”

The Livestock Judging Competition was one of 11 contests held Wednesday, requiring participants to judge eight classes of market and breeding animals including cattle, sheep, swine and goats. During 12-minute rotations, competitors ranked the animals based on how fit they are for harvesting or breeding. Participants then provided oral reasoning on their ranking of four classes in front of a panel of agriculture industry professionals.

Aspen Martin, a current Texas A&M senior and member of the livestock judging team, volunteered to show steer at the 4-H competition. Similar to Cleere, Martin grew up participating and competing in 4-H — showing steers, goats and hogs.

“I think 4-H is very helpful because it allows you to actually get to express your opinion across all different things,” she said. “There’s plenty of options … you can do anything.”

Miranda Skaggs of College Station has been competing in livestock judging since she was involved in the 4-H Clover Kid Program, a limited version of the 4-H experience available to youth in grades kindergarten to second grade. She said she chose to compete in livestock judging to continue her family legacy.

Growing up and competing in livestock judging has taught Skaggs several valuable skills, she said.

“Not only public speaking skills with having to give oral reasons,” Skaggs said. “But also being able to make quick decisions and think on your feet and be opinionated, so that way you’re able to make decisions during the contest.”

Skaggs, a recent graduate of Rudder High School, will attend A&M in the fall to study animal science. She said it is an honor to have the opportunity to vie at the state contest.

“Only three teams from every district — there’s 12 districts in Texas — get to come and compete,” Skaggs said. “It’s just exciting because not only are you able to see friends, but you’re also able to evaluate good livestock.”

Over 3,000 youth and adults gathered in nearly 50 agricultural events during the four-day competition at several Bryan-College Station venues. The Texas 4-H Roundup will conclude Thursday with a concert by 4-H alum Slade Coulter on the Reed Arena floor.

The Texas 4-H Roundup has been held in College Station since its inception in 1946, except in 2012 and 2020. The event is for senior 4-H youth who are enrolled in ninth to 12th grade as of Aug. 31, 2022, and consists of qualifying and inviting competitions, workshops, award assemblies and a trade show. Qualifying competitions require participants to qualify at their district competition.

The four-day event is designed to enrich the county 4-H program and provide competitors with learning opportunities in the areas of Ag & Livestock, Family & Community Health, Leadership & Citizenship, Natural Resources and STEM, according to Roundup officials. In partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Roundup events are held at locations across A&M’s campus with help from university volunteers.

Participating in 4-H events and competitions doesn’t only prepare youth for a career in agriculture, Cleere said.

“My guess is maybe 20% will go back into livestock production, the balance of them are going to go into all kinds of career fields,” he said. “Yeah, it’s learning about and evaluating livestock, but it’s about critical thinking, decision-making skills.”

The 2024 Texas 4-H Roundup will be held June 3-6. For more information, visit texas4-h.tamu.edu.