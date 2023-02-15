Travis Dabney, president and CEO of the 12th Man Foundation, said he didn’t know the exact number of calls he received Wednesday, but it was enough to completely drain his phone's battery.

Earlier in the day, the A&M athletics booster organization, announced a relatively unique branch of the foundation, which will fund and negotiate name, image and likeness deals with Aggie athletes called 12th Man+ Fund.

Per the anecdotal evidence of Dabney’s phone, interest has been immediate.

“We had gifts that were made today,” Dabney said. “We had one-time gifts. We had recurring gifts. We had significant gifts that were made. I think the message that was really important is that, in the evolving space of college athletics, NIL is going to be a requirement to remain competitive and for us to support our athletic program. So, we’re going to need donors to step up and support this in a big way.”

The 12th Man+ Fund operates under the 12th Man Foundation's 501(c)(3) status, making it a charitable organization that is independent from the university or A&M’s athletic department. According to Texas Senate Bill 1385, which legalized NIL compensation for collegiate athletes in the state on July 1, 2021, universities cannot enter into or negotiate NIL contracts with their own athletes. According to the 12th Man Foundation’s description of the new program, “The Foundation’s NIL-related activities are not conducted on behalf of Texas A&M University or Texas A&M Athletics at any time. The Foundation will not communicate with or involve the University regarding negotiations with student athletes related to NIL activities. The Foundation may communicate with the University regarding general compliance matters.”

NIL contracts will be negotiated with individual athletes, Dabney said. Donors can request that their donation be directed to a specific sport or go to a general fund, but cannot designate funds to a specific athlete.

Athletes will earn the compensation by taking part in promotional activities such as social media posts, appearances at events and speaking engagements, according to the foundation.

As a donation to a charitable organization, donors will receive a tax receipt. They also will receive Aggie Access 12th Man Priority Points for the contribution, which are used to distribute tickets, parking passes and benefits from the foundation. The 12th Man Foundation, not A&M athletics, is responsible for the sale and distribution of tickets to A&M athletic events, which makes this perk available as a part of the 12th Man+ Fund.

The 12th Man+ Fund joins two other known NIL collectives supporting A&M athletics, the 1922 Collective and a more secretive organization known as “The Fund,” according to reporting by The Athletic. Dabney said the 12th Man Foundation’s goal is not to consolidate NIL funds and is supportive of working alongside other collectives or funds.

However, the benefits of giving to the 12th Man+ Fund cannot be duplicated by other collectives, due to the foundation’s agreements with the athletic department.

“The 12th Man Foundation has a 73-year history,” Dabney said. “So we’ve got some skins on the wall. People know who we are. We’re transparent. So we didn’t just set up our organization in the last 18 months and start calling people and say, ‘Hey, give us money.’ They know when they give us money that it causes action.”

After accusations made a year prior about A&M making NIL deals with football recruits who made up the 2022 signing class, athletic director Ross Bjork said the 12th Man Foundation’s work in the NIL space brings transparency to the process.

“To have the credibility of an established organization who’s been fundraising for a long time that the donors trust, that our athletes — they know about the 12th Man Foundation,” Bjork said. “So there’s going to be a relationship here that, I think, it’s just natural that all parties can benefit from.”

Bjork said since the introduction of SB 1385 more than 17 months prior, A&M athletes have banked close to $10 million in actual NIL compensation or contracted future payments. A&M athletes earned more than $4 million in NIL compensation from July 1, 2021 to Aug. 1, 2022, according to information obtained by The Eagle in an open records request.

To their knowledge, only one other NIL fund functions in a similar way to the 12th Man+ Fund, and that is through the Razorback Foundation at the University of Arkansas. However, athletes contracted to deals work with other nonprofits around the state, instead of promotional activities for the foundation, as is the case with the 12th Man+ Fund.

Seeds for the fund began to take root last July with months of vetting to follow, Dabney said, which included calls by A&M to the NCAA and Southeastern Conference to make sure they were in compliance.

“I definitely would qualify it as detailed and there was a lot of attention paid to making sure that we were compliant,” he said. “All of the governing bodies and entities were aware our intentions were. There’s a lot of attention to detail and a lot of work put in by a lot of different people.”

The validity of NIL collectives and funds as charitable organizations, under the definitions put forth by state and federal governments, has been a hot-button issue as of late, with legislation regarding NILs already introduced at the federal level. The Athlete Opportunity and Taxpayer Integrity Act was filed in September 2022 by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md. The goal of the bill is to make donations to NIL funds not tax deductible.

The bill has had no action since its introduction, according to congressional websites.

Dabney told The Eagle that if the law passed, they would change the framework of the 12th Man+ Fund to abide by the law.

Dabney said the fund passes scrutiny as a charitable organization because it follows the same mission as the 12th Man Foundation in “funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics.”

“We’re going to engage the student athletes to promote the mission of the 12th Man Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization,” Dabney told The Eagle. “You can pay for marketing services — all kind of expenditures that a nonprofit has. And this is just another example of an expenditure that a nonprofit has. That’s the way we approached that.”