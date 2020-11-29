12th Can Food Pantry beefs up offerings with frozen meat

Texas A&M faculty, staff and students who depend on The 12th Can on-campus food pantry now have a new item available to them — frozen beef.
A new partnership between A&M department of animal science’s Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center, Amarillo-based nonprofit Cactus Cares, and The 12th Can Food Pantry made it all possible. Cactus Cares aims to provide meat protein to people who are food insecure.
Shelby Padgett, assistant director for Cactus Cares, Bryan-College Station, told AgriLife Today that partnering with university meat labs, such as the Rosenthal Center, improves outreach efforts. Prior to such partnerships, Cactus Cares was donating money to food banks and pantries, and then operators had to shop for the products they would give out.
“With that same dollar, we are now able to support the food pantry and also the students who are working at these university meat labs,” Padgett told AgriLife Today. “In addition, the university meat lab program is very flexible, and we can work with the meat lab to meet whatever the food pantry’s needs may be.”
Ray Riley, Rosenthal Center manager told AgriLife Today that ground beef is one of the main products that A&M students produce. Usually, it is sold at the Rosenthal Center retail store.
So far, he said that ground beef is all that can be provided but he thinks the future may hold availability of pork sausage, ground pork, beef steaks, lamb products and more.
More than 600 pounds of ground beef has been distributed to The 12th Can since the partnership began in October, Riley continued.
“It’s a byproduct of our teaching, and we have to have an avenue of moving that product,” he said in AgriLife Today. “But one of the products we produce is lots of ground beef. So, this is very beneficial to our meat lab, giving us an avenue to move more of the meat we process. Cactus Cares’ broadened outreach is an opportunity for us. Without someone who will pay for the meat product to be distributed like this, it wouldn’t be possible.”
Early in the partnership, the Rosenthal Center gave coolers and ice packs to The 12th Can for the beef, but through a grant the food pantry now has a freezer trailer for the products.
The food pantry is open for two days every other week during the academic year. During each distribution period, about 125 pounds is given out, David Chapa, A&M student and associate director of The 12th Can told AgriLife Today. In an interview with The Eagle, he said the amount a person receives depends on the size of their family.
“A lot of people are seeing financial instability with COVID,” Chapa said. “We’re able to provide a little bit more relief with a staple that they would typically be buying at a grocery store.”
Early in the pandemic, The 12th Can was operating a drive-thru, but has since returned to allowing people inside of the pantry at Mail Services Building Office No. 119 on 957 Agronomy Road.
The next and final opening of this semester is Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pantry will close during the winter break and reopen during the spring semester.
For more information, visit the12thcan.org.
