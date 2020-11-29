12th Can Food Pantry beefs up offerings with frozen meat

So far, he said that ground beef is all that can be provided but he thinks the future may hold availability of pork sausage, ground pork, beef steaks, lamb products and more.

More than 600 pounds of ground beef has been distributed to The 12th Can since the partnership began in October, Riley continued.

“It’s a byproduct of our teaching, and we have to have an avenue of moving that product,” he said in AgriLife Today. “But one of the products we produce is lots of ground beef. So, this is very beneficial to our meat lab, giving us an avenue to move more of the meat we process. Cactus Cares’ broadened outreach is an opportunity for us. Without someone who will pay for the meat product to be distributed like this, it wouldn’t be possible.”

Early in the partnership, the Rosenthal Center gave coolers and ice packs to The 12th Can for the beef, but through a grant the food pantry now has a freezer trailer for the products.

The food pantry is open for two days every other week during the academic year. During each distribution period, about 125 pounds is given out, David Chapa, A&M student and associate director of The 12th Can told AgriLife Today. In an interview with The Eagle, he said the amount a person receives depends on the size of their family.