Texas A&M University announced its 2023 Distinguished Alumni class on Monday, and the 12 Aggies include two Bryan-College Station residents.

Local recipients are Bryan’s P. William “Bill” Toler, A&M Class of 1976, and the late Kathryn Greenwade, A&M Class of 1988, of College Station.

Toler is a retired businessman who still serves on the Mays Business School Dean’s Advisory Board and co-chairs the Division of Student Affairs Development Council. Greenwade was former vice president of communications and human resources at The Association of Former Students and was involved and supported a number of A&M-related clubs and organizations.

The award is the highest honor the university gives to former students.

“The 2023 Distinguished Alumni are exceptional Aggies who exemplify Texas A&M’s core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty,respect and selfless service,” said Bob Jordan, The Association’s 2023 board chair, in a statement. “They represent diverse backgrounds and career paths, but all are servant leaders who have made remarkable impacts in their communities and on Texas A&M.”

Other 2023 recipients are: Albert G. “Bert” Pfaff, Jr., Class of 1925; James D. “Jimmy” Tittle, Class of 1949; Joe R. Straus, Jr., Class of 1950; Hector Gutierrez, Jr., Class of 1969; Henry B. “Hank” Paup, Class of 1970; Michael J. “Mike” Havel, Class of 1976; T. Michael O’Connor, Class of 1977; Jeff Potter, Class of 1978; Michael J. Plank, Class of 1983; Anthony J. Wood, Class of 1987.

In 1936, Pfaff helped secure a $25,000 loan for A&M’s athletic department during the Great Depression that was used for scholarships to recruit players. Those scholarship players were a part of A&M’s 1939 national championship team.

Tittle has been called “Abilene’s architect” for his project designs around his hometown. Gutierrez was A&M’s first Hispanic Corps commander while a student. Wood is the founder and CEO of Roku, a TV streaming platform.

“This year’s Distinguished Alumni are shining examples of how our Aggie core values help shape the lives of former students long after graduation,” said A&M Interim President Mark A. Welsh III in a statement. “These former students have not only made incredible contributions to their chosen careers, but they have given back to their communities and to Texas A&M. I commend their selfless efforts to lift up the next generation of Aggies and set them on the path of success. On behalf of the faculty, staff and student body of their beloved alma mater, I am proud to congratulate each of them on earning this incredible recognition.”

Since the award’s inception in 1962, 330 of Texas A&M’s approximately 574,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, which is awarded jointly by Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students.

The Association of Former Students will further honor all recipients of this award during its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala on Oct. 6 and during A&M’s football game against Alabama on Oct. 7. Nominations for the 2024 Distinguished Alumnus Award are being accepted through Aug. 31. Submitted nominees are eligible to be selected for five years.