A timeline of last week’s record-breaking Brazos Valley cold snap

• The high in College Station was 31, which tied the city’s record for coldest high temperature, set in 1895.

Monday

• ERCOT begins rolling power outages at 1:25 a.m. as almost 34,000 megawatts of power are forced off the system. Local utility companies tried to keep rolling outages to 15-45 minutes, but some outages lasted three or more hours.

• Brazos Center vaccine hub closes for the week and reschedules all appointments for next week because of winter weather.

• College Station’s high temperature was 19, which set a new record for coldest high temperature. The previous record for the day was 35 in 1951.

• Snowfall from Sunday and Monday amounted between 2.5 and 7 inches in the area, with snowdrifts over a foot.

• Winter storm warning extended through Thursday morning as second winter storm approaches.

Tuesday

• Temperatures dipped to the single digits throughout the area, including 5 degrees recorded at Easterwood Airport — just one degree warmer than the record low for the day set in 1899.