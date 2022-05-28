A new journey begins for Bryan ISD students

Saturday marked the start of a new journey for over 750 Bryan and Rudder high school seniors who graduated at Reed Arena in College Station.

“We have persevered through all the adversity and now we’re here, Reed Arena, first graduating class of Bryan High to encounter and recover from COVID,” Bryan graduate Jaden Scott said. “We came in as little freshmen wandering around aimlessly just trying to find a place in this big system and now we’re older, more mature and about to take our next steps in life.”

Keeton Scott, Bryan senior class vice president and valedictorian, urged his fellow graduates to find a balance between what they value in life and work.

“Find out what your main motivators are and live accordingly, I don’t mean buying a PS5 or ‘I should have bought that shirt,’ I mean find what truly matters to you,” Keeton Scott said. “When you’re on your death bed what do you think will be your wish? It could be that you wished to achieve that goal everybody doubted, wished to spend more time with your loved ones, or it could be that you wished you had a greater impact on the world.”

While it’s inevitable that everyone will make mistakes, what determines peoples' character, isn't their failures but rather how they respond to them, he said.

“If we can own up to those mistakes, seek forgiveness from those who are affected by it and seek counsel so that it doesn’t happen again, then we will be better people at the end of the day,” Keeton Scott said. “As the great Michael Jordan once said, ‘I have failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.’”

Reflecting upon freshman year, Keeton Scott said it was about learning who you are and then realizing its OK not to fit in. COVID-19 drastically changed the years to come with the transition to online classes, but despite the challenges there was a positive, he said.

“COVID made us realize we took the little things for granted such as human interaction,” the valedictorian said. “I think I can speak for all of us when I say it has been a humbling experience that has made us more grateful for the things we have.”

A fire in the bathroom trash can, inclement weather and the COVID-19 pandemic made the last couple of years rough for Rudder High School seniors, but regardless of what obstacles were in their path they never gave up, Rudder valedictorian Ian Lange said.

“We've endured with the help and support of each other because no one fights alone, there’s always someone there for you,” Lange said. “As valedictorian, you’d expect everything to come easily, to learn and understand anything immediately. I have some school smarts, but learning to let others in to help because there are people who genuinely care, has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn. In fact, I’m still learning.”

While contemplating what to say in his speech, Lange told the crowd he found his answer as he learned to accept help from others.

“As we go out into the world in these turbulent and divided times we need this unity and cooperation more than ever,” he said. “So Class of 2022, as you start on this difficult but incredible journey, use your gifts and seek to make allies not enemies.”

Freshman year was a time to figure out high school and make friends, sophomore year was full of canceled sporting events and online classes and by junior year many students struggled while teachers juggled online learning, in-person classes, masks and social distancing, Rudder senior class officer Sydney Ocon said.

“Senior year we overcome many challenges," Ocon said. “This year we celebrated football playoffs, school records broken in volleyball, track, state meet appearances in gymnastics and the first ever medal from a state track meet. We celebrated sweepstakes performances in band, accolades in choir and orchestra and state finalist in SkillsUSA. … We have much to be proud of as Rangers.

"Today we finish a chapter of our lives and tomorrow a new one begins. The Class of 2022 will definitely go down in history for all that we've made it through. … If these past few years have taught us anything it's that we are strong and we can do what needs to be done to be successful.”

Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine told both graduating classes that she hopes they will continue to display the eight essential character traits: kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage and leadership as they continue their journey.

