‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ auditions set

Shakes on the Lake, the open-air summer Shakespeare production, returns this year with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Performances will be July 29 and 30 and Aug. 6, 7 and 9 at the Lake Walk Pavilion next to the Stella Hotel in west Bryan.
Auditions will be held May 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive. Audition appointments are encouraged, but walkups will be accepted after those who make appointments have completed their audition. Video submissions will be accepted for actors who cannot make the May 23 auditions.
Videos and a completed audition form should be sent to director Mandy Mershon at scriptgauntlet@gmail.com.
Audition information is available at here. An audition form is available there, as well as a selection of six monologues. Actors should be prepared to perform two of the selections, from memory if possible.
Callbacks will be May 27 at 7 p.m., and actors will be notified by email if they need to attend the callback.
Actors must be an incoming high school senior or older and be prepared to work outside in the Texas heat.
All actors must be COVID-19 vaccinated or agree to be vaccinated, as they will be in close proximity with other actors and there will be touching, but no kissing.
Masks will be required during early rehearsals, although actors are not expected to wear masks in actual performances.
The audience area will be marked off to prevent patrons from crowding
together.
Rehearsals will be conducted outdoors several evenings a week, beginning the week of May 24.
On the auditions page, Mershon wrote, “We honor and respect diverse actors and are committed to
creating a safe and inclusive place for all on our stage.
“We are open to cross-gender casting. For example, although Oberon is written as a male character, we could possibly cast a female in this role.
“Remember on the Shakespearean stage, all actors were men so the idea of gender-bending in the theater is not a new one.”
The cast of characters includes 22 parts, including four lovers in their teens to early 20s, “rude mechanicals” and the fairies.
Shakespeare wrote his comedy, set in and around Athens, in 1595.