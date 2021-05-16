‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ auditions set

Shakes on the Lake, the open-air summer Shakespeare production, returns this year with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Performances will be July 29 and 30 and Aug. 6, 7 and 9 at the Lake Walk Pavilion next to the Stella Hotel in west Bryan.

Auditions will be held May 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive. Audition appointments are encouraged, but walkups will be accepted after those who make appointments have completed their audition. Video submissions will be accepted for actors who cannot make the May 23 auditions.

Videos and a completed audition form should be sent to director Mandy Mershon at scriptgauntlet@gmail.com.

Audition information is available at here. An audition form is available there, as well as a selection of six monologues. Actors should be prepared to perform two of the selections, from memory if possible.

Callbacks will be May 27 at 7 p.m., and actors will be notified by email if they need to attend the callback.

Actors must be an incoming high school senior or older and be prepared to work outside in the Texas heat.