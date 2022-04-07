A&M students rally in an effort to "Take Back the Night" in honor of Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month

Texas A&M students were able to “Take Back the Night” during a gathering of multiple university groups to raise awareness about sexual assault and survivor organizations in honor of Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month.

Thursday night drew more than 150 students and volunteer groups to Rudder Plaza to show their commitment to the cause and support the message that the Aggie community values prevention education. It also showcased the work local response agencies do to help survivors in the Bryan-College Station area, according to Denise Crisafi, health promotion coordinator with A&M’s Offices of the Dean of Student Life.

“We want this to be an event that happens every year around this time; it is something we have had to reorganize our efforts just because of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” she said. “I came into this job in 2018 and many of my colleagues and I really wanted to do this because our students were asking to do it in a bigger way ... we worked to make this as big as possible to where it can be student driven.”

According to its website, the mission of the international nonprofit Take Back the Night Foundation is to create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives, with the goal of ending all forms of sexual violence.

Speakers from the Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley, Scotty’s House, Twin City Mission Domestic Violence Services and UnBound Bryan-College Station spoke during the event to promote and spread awareness regarding the services they provide.

Katie Humphreys, director of development and communications at Unbound BCS, addressed the crowd to share ways people can volunteer or help in Aggieland.

“Unbound is the local anti-human trafficking agency of the Brazos Valley. We serve human trafficking victims through long-term case management, crisis response; we do safety planning to make sure their needs are being met,” she said. “We have served almost 60 survivors of human trafficking right here in the Brazos Valley.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t just happening overseas or down the road in Houston. We serve survivors that were trafficked at fraternity parties here, all the way to hospitals identifying survivors and calling us on scene, to hotels that are just down the road that we pass every day. We have seen survivors from their family members trafficking them, to their romantic partner trafficking them or their boss trafficking them in a labor trafficking situation.”

Students later gathered to do an Awareness Walk from Rudder to Academic Plaza, where they carried glow sticks and candles and held signs regarding awareness to sexual assault.

Sargent Jennifer Enloe of the A&M Police Department was there to promote the safety of students, staff and community members.

“We offer self-defense classes at A&M as well as classes for active shooters … we are working tonight with our victims advocate for our department to let people know about what we offer, not just to the Aggie community but Bryan-College Station as a whole,” she said.

Alex Charney, a student worker with the LGBTQ+ Pride Center at A&M, represented one of the many student groups present during the event to talk with students about resources they offer.

“We are mostly a resource for other members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies on campus to really support the community to make sure they have a safe place at A&M,” Charney said. “We are out here tonight because we want to make it known that anyone can be a victim.”

The event also featured a survivor, advocate and ally speak out and a performance by the A&M acapella group the Femmatas. Anna Sentmanat, the Sexual Assault Awareness Month executive of Sophomore Leaders Impacting, Developing and Educating (SLIDE), said putting on the event was a huge deal.

“SLIDE works to put on Sexual Assault Awareness Week, so having an event of this magnitude and being able to reach this amount of students on campus,” she said, “and be able to share survivor stories, to be able to have a large community that is able to listen to those stories that maybe they wouldn’t be in a situation where they would be receiving those is amazing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.