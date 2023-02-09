Texas A&M students will be saying “thank you” to Bryan-College Station residents in a big way on Saturday, March 25. The Big Event, introduced in 1982, has become the largest student-run service project in the nation, according to the event's website.

For four hours, students will travel to residents’ houses to complete their requested services. Service requests include inside and outside jobs ranging from washing windows, raking leaves, indoor and outdoor painting and more.

As a recruitment executive, senior Audrey Boren serves as the contact person for residents and has heard firsthand how much the event means to the community.

“As students, we come in and we take over their town, so The Big Event was founded just to say ‘thank you’ to them and to bridge the gap between students and residents to make College Station feel more like home,” Boren said.

Any and all Bryan-College Station residents within 25 miles of the A&M campus are eligible to submit a service request. The deadline to register for a service, however, is Friday and the request can be submitted online at bigeventonline.tamu.edu/jobrequest.

Boren said they are close to meeting her goal of 2,000 residents with room to serve even more.

All A&M students — including undergraduate and graduate students — can sign up to volunteer for this annual event. Individual and group sign-ups are available at bigeventonline.tamu.edu/signup.

Because it was canceled her freshman year due to COVID-19, Boren said she realized how special The Big Event was when she served as a staff assistant during her sophomore year. In this role, she had the opportunity to meet multiple residents and offer them fellowship, which ignited her passion for the cause.

“The reason that I love [The] Big Event is because I got to sit with residents and give them community that they hadn’t had in a really long time,” she said.

The connections made through The Big Event are not just between students and residents. Boren said strong relationships are built within The Big Event staff that might not have occurred without this tradition bringing them together.

“They have become some of my closest friends because we share a heart for service and a heart for other people,” she said.

When asked what she hopes student volunteers get out of this experience, Boren said it is the idea that more of their time as a student could be spent making a difference in the community.

“One of A&M’s biggest core values is selfless service, and this is the most tangible way that I have seen in my college experience of doing it,” Boren said. “The fact that we can have such a wide reach with such a diverse amount of students is really what I think A&M intended for selfless service to look like.”

For more information about The Big Event, visit bigevent.tamu.edu/.