A&M Student Bonfire members head to Madisonville to help with cleanup after tornado touchdown

Six Texas A&M University students took it upon themselves to travel to Madisonville this week to help with the cleanup process after the town experienced an EF-1 tornado Monday night.

The students are members of Student Bonfire, and they brought an ax and four chainsaws on Tuesday and Thursday in order to help residents remove trees and debris from their properties.

Since the early 2000s, Student Bonfire, which is a nonprofit organization, has been in place to represent “the undying flame of love that every loyal Aggie carries in their heart for the school,” as stated on the Student Bonfire website.

The student-organized bonfire is no longer held on the university campus following the 1999 collapse that killed 12 and injured 27; however, the tradition now serves as a living memorial to those 12. Since Bonfire is no longer an official Texas A&M event, Student Bonfire moved off campus to its current location on Old Hearne Road in Bryan.

Noah Holben, 21, had the idea to gather some of his friends in the organization to help those affected from the tornado touchdown.

“I’ve always wanted to help others in anyone way I can. My parents have brought me up that way, as with the A&M core values,” Holben said. “Being from Texas, I’ve seen the damage that tornadoes can cause firsthand and know the emotional and physical pain they can cause. Being a student I know I can’t support others financially, but owning a professional chainsaw I can be of huge help.”

He said he had family friends caught in the middle of tornado in 2019 and their house was destroyed, tress uprooted and their possessions scattered.

“Going into Madisonville, it brought me back to that time and I could feel their pain after walking outside and everything looking different,” he said. “Helping others is simply human nature. We can’t survive in this world with hatred for others. We need to cultivate a loving community where we help others and not expect anything in return. The only payment I would even ask in return would be for them to pass along joy and helping others."

Holben, a brownpot, brought along Ethan Davis, redpot; Luke Goehring, brownpot; Jacob Lin, brownpot and Paul Voyles, another brownpot, on Tuesday; there were nine Bonfire members who went out to help Thursday night.

Davis, 21, said they arrived in Madisonville around 5 p.m. Tuesday and spoke to the Madisonville fire marshal to see if anything needed to be done with the use of their chainsaws. The members were directed to go door to door asking residents if they needed help removing debris and trees.

“I remember we were riding with Noah in his truck and just driving through and seeing these giant 20-30 inch caliber trees and seeing the damage they caused,” Davis said. “We are Bonfire and we know when trees fall the ground shakes, and we can’t even imagine being there and how terrifying that would have been.”

Davis credited the Madisonville Fire Department for getting most of the trees out of the road earlier in the day.

“That first homeowner we talked to and told him we would come back if they still needed our help, said to us ‘God bless you. We were thinking and praying and wondering how we were going to do this.’ He was probably in his 50s and wondering that this would take a couple of weeks of daily work to get this done; and with the six of us we got majority of it done in a couple of hours,” Davis said. “He told us, ‘Thank you and God bless you’ and that stuck with me. We do a lot of the same work in Bonfire naturally and so doing the same work for someone else felt good.”

Lin, 19, said one of the core Aggie values is trying to make the world a better place.

“Going out to help people who may not have had the tools, felt really good to give back because that is one of the values I hold dear. That is one of the reasons I chose to attend A&M because we have the ability to help someone out,” he said.

Voyles, 25, said students learn very early at A&M they need to help everyone.

“The people in this direct area may get used to our help because they can just ask students for help who are nearby. I really like that being in the further surrounding area [those residents] can get the same treatment,” he said. “There is an expectation in being an Aggie that when things need to be done, you do it without question.”

Goehring, 23, said he interacted with one of the landowners who was trying to get rid of the logs and branches on his property and the landowner said he was thankful for their help.

“If we have the tools and we have the time, why not?” he said. “It always pays dividends to just spread goodwill, and I feel like the community there really appreciated us coming out to help.”

United Way of the Brazos Valley is working with the American Red Cross and City of Madisonville officials on relief. Individuals and families can call the Red Cross hotline at 1-800-Red-Cross to open a case for American Red Cross support.

United Way of the Brazos Valley also has activated the Brazos Valley Disaster Recovery Fund to collect financial donations; call 936-349-0714 to donate. Those wishing to donate can visit uwbv.org/disaster or text the word BVDisasterFund to 41444.

