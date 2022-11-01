A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field

Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday.

In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.

The bat was collected for rabies testing, and the results are pending, the press release said. If you or someone you know handled the bat, A&M said to contact the university's Environmental Health & Safety Department at 979-845-2132 or the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440.