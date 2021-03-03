A&M regents name Kathy Banks sole finalist for new university president

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has named Kathy Banks the sole finalist for president of A&M's flagship campus.

Banks is currently the vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories for the A&M System and dean of the College of Engineering at A&M.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Banks said in a release. “The core values of Texas A&M, its rich traditions, unique culture and commitment to the greater good is the very foundation of this great university and resonates deeply with me. I hope to build upon that framework in our pursuit of preeminence, without losing what makes Texas A&M so special. Texas A&M is one of a kind and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”