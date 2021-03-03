 Skip to main content
A&M regents name Kathy Banks sole finalist for new university president
A&M regents name Kathy Banks sole finalist for new university president

M. Katherine Banks was named as the sole finalist for the new president of Texas A&M University position on Wednesday.

 Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has named Kathy Banks the sole finalist for president of A&M's flagship campus. 

Banks is currently the vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories for the A&M System and dean of the College of Engineering at A&M.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Banks said in a release. “The core values of Texas A&M, its rich traditions, unique culture and commitment to the greater good is the very foundation of this great university and resonates deeply with me. I hope to build upon that framework in our pursuit of preeminence, without losing what makes Texas A&M so special. Texas A&M is one of a kind and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

State law requires university governing boards to name a sole finalist for at least 21 days before meeting again to consider final approval of the candidate, according to a System press release.

Former Texas A&M President Michael K. Young stepped down from his position in December, despite a September announcement that he planned retire at the end of May. 

But Young is still connected to the university, becoming the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service, as well as becoming a tenured faculty member at the Texas A&M School of Law.

A&M aerospace engineering professor John L. Junkins has been serving as interim president. 

