A&M Consolidated, College Station cheering on school history

The A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School cheer squads are prepped and ready to compete at the University Interscholastic League Spirit State Championship for the first time this week.

Both schools will travel to Fort Worth to compete in the Class 5A-D1 Game Day division Friday and Saturday, while Bryan High School will compete in the Class 6A-D2 Game Day division on Saturday.

Jodi Schlather, head cheer coach for Consol, said everything fell into place for them to qualify for this year’s competition. The squad is made up of 28 cheerleaders and two mascots.

“I took my juniors last year who are my now seniors just to watch, and we got really excited about the possibility of getting to do this, and we are super excited to be able to go,” Schlather said.

Schlather is looking forward to Consol and College Station competing for the first time.

“The cool thing about UIL Spirit is that it’s a game day format, so it’s all the stuff you should be doing on your sidelines every Friday night or on the side during basketball, so it’s our cheers, it’s our chants, it’s our drumline-type things, and our band actually learned our song so that they would be able to play it for us,” Schlather said.

In addition to the band’s support, Consol is sending a bus filled with 35 students to cheer on the cheerleaders.

“Cheerleaders cheer on everybody else, and it’s very rare to get to have everybody cheering on you,” Schlather said.

When it came to the question of hiring a professional choreographer or putting the routine together in-house, Schlather said she chose the latter because it would serve as a learning opportunity for the seniors.

“For me, it’s one of those things where it’s about building leaders; it’s about giving them the chance,” she said. “I want them to have that chance to showcase their leadership.”

Seniors Hannah Stivers and Brenna Joy Wilfong were named captains at the beginning of the season. When it came to choreographing the 3-minute routine, Stivers said she and Wilfong put their heads together to create something special for their team.

“It was surprisingly easier than we thought it would be, but a lot of details went into it,” Stivers said.

Wilfong said she and the squad have been practicing the routine for about four months.

“It’s awesome when people you know and who have cheered with at other schools come up to you and say, ‘Y’all came up with this stuff?’ and we get to say ‘Yeah,’” Wilfong said.

College Station cheer is led by head coach Julie Wellmann and assistant Susie Hodges, who are thrilled to be making school history.

“We’ve been working towards this for probably three years getting to go to the UIL competition, so for it to finally be happening my junior year, I’ll hopefully get to go twice,” co-captain Courtney Ewing said. “So I’m super excited, and this team has worked so hard.”

Going into their first UIL Spirit State Championship, Wellmann said her team’s motto has been to keep an open mind and remember to be “all in.” She and Hodges did their research — from watching other teams’ past performances and speaking to others who have previously competed to bringing outside coaches in to provide constructive criticism — to ensure their squad was setup for success.

“We spend all year supporting other UIL athletics and academics, and this competition gives us the opportunity to showcase our spirit and talents in a competitive environment for ourselves,” she said.

This summer, Bryan High School earned a bid to attend NCA High School Nationals, so they will be competing two weeks in a row. Bryan coach Tori Bailey said the team has been working hard to prepare for both competitions.

“I’m excited for the girls to see how their hard work has actually paid off,” she said. “Just to realize that all of those extra hours were worth it … just to see them be proud of what they do.”

Bryan has 25 girls on this year’s squad who will be competing against teams from all over Texas.

“The girls have definitely put in countless hours on the floor in practice and also in the classroom since the beginning of the season to keep their grades where they need to be to compete,” Bailey said.

Atosha Rampy, head coach of the Texas A&M cheer squad, choreographed Bryan’s routine.

“We started working on this routine over the summer, so they’ve been putting in the hours ever since, performing it every chance we got to just kind of hone in and make little tweaks as we go to put a routine out on the floor this weekend that they can be proud of,” Bailey said.

Catering the routine to the team was a big deal for Bailey, and it paid off because she said every time they perform it you can tell they are enjoying it.

“I think when you watch it, you’ll see little pieces of our squad’s personality,” she said.

Bryan will perform its game day routine Saturday, including a band chant, cheer and fight song. The top 20 teams from the preliminary round will compete in finals later that afternoon.

Finals include a situational piece, wherein the announcer will provide the squad a prompt, such as “the Viking team needs to make a stop to steal the win,” and they would need to start a cheer about defense, Bailey said.

No matter what the scoresheet reads, Bailey said she will be proud of her team.

Burton, Normangee, Leon, Iola, Franklin, Cameron Yoe, Brenham, Madisonville and Rockdale also will compete across multiple divisions in Fort Worth this week.