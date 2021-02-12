 Skip to main content
A&M classes, work to be remote Monday and Tuesday
Texas A&M University is making adjustments for students and employees Monday and Tuesday because of projected inclement weather and road conditions, according to a university email sent on Friday. 

All classes including face-to-face options will be delivered online. Faculty members are asked to communicate with their students before Monday. 

All nonessential employees are asked to work remotely if possible, the email goes on. Employees who are unsure about their status as essential or nonessential should talk to their direct leadership. 

The Texas A&M COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Saturday through Tuesday, a later A&M email said.

Editor's note: The original version of this article stated that COVID-19 testing would continue, but the article has been updated with new information as of 5:20 p.m. Feb. 12. 

