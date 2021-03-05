 Skip to main content
A&M chancellor: Texas A&M System to keep COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing
A&M chancellor: Texas A&M System to keep COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M freshmen Mariah Vacek, left, and Sarah Whorton wear face masks while walking inside the Memorial Student Center on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Classes online and in-person begin tomorrow.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced Friday that A&M system members should continue to wearing face coverings through the end of the spring semester.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he will lift all coronavirus-related statewide mandates, including face coverings, on Wednesday.

Sharp said the system's continued COVID-19 guidance includes testing, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limits, co-curricular activities and other items.

“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state,” Sharp wrote.

Sharp said he anticipates the A&M system to lift the current guidance at the end of the spring semester so that COVID-19 procedures will determined by individual institutions.

