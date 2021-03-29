A&M Bush School to host annual program on volunteerism

The Texas A&M Bush School’s Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy will host the 19th annual Bank of America Program on Volunteerism on Tuesday.

The program will be held virtually beginning at 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. A panel will discuss the importance of equity and how organizations can work toward providing opportunities for all. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Robbie Waters Robichau, an assistant professor at the Bush School, will moderate the panel, which includes Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University; Rick Jaramillo, Houston market executive at Bank of America; and Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036 and former U.S. Secretary of Education.

“It is vital for corporate America to be at the forefront of volunteerism,” said Jaramillo, in a release. “By sharing human and material resources, major corporations and small businesses alike are able to tackle some of the most challenging issues in our local communities to drive meaningful and lasting change.”

Registration for the event can be found here at the Bush School's website.