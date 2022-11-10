A howling good time: John Erickson brings 'Hank the Cowdog' to Bush Library

It was a howling good time, as John Erickson, legendary author of “Hank the Cowdog,” sang and told the humorous tales of Hank’s life on the ranch on Thursday.

The Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Frymire Auditorium was filled with enthusiastic students from local schools, parents, teachers and community members who were charmed by Erickson’s animated storytelling. Presented by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Education Department, Erickson sang a few songs, read a passage and answered audience questions.

Shelby Barrett, third grade teacher at Mary Branch Elementary, said she grew up reading “Hank the Cowdog,” so this was a treat for both she and her students.

“I personally grew up reading all of the ‘Hank the Cowdog’ books, and some of these kids have never had access to them before until they get into our classroom and get to see it,” Barrett said.

She added that, because of COVID-19, her students had never been on a field trip before. Watching them react to Erickson’s songs was her favorite part of the day.

“For them to be able to come here and experience the thing that I grew up with is nice, but also for them to be able to come and be introduced to literature in a library outside of what we have at the school is so fulfilling as a reading teacher,” Barrett said.

One of those students was third grader Bella Thornton who said she enjoyed Erickson’s jokes and is going to start reading “Hank the Cowdog” books following Thursday’s performance.

Although he enjoyed writing in high school and college, it was not until around the age of 39 that Erickson published the first of 78 “Hank the Cowdog” novels.

“I was working on a ranch in Perryton [in the Texas Panhandle] and writing articles for The Cattleman magazine,” Erickson said. “The Cattleman magazine said they would buy 12 humorous stories about my work as a cowboy for $150 apiece, so I started writing stories about my work. I ran out of ideas after about six and remembered a dog that I’d known on a ranch in Oklahoma, and his name was Hank, so I wrote a story narrated by a dog. I didn’t think much about it, and I certainly didn’t realize there was magic in that story.”

He realized it was a hit when he read the story to an audience in Perryton and received a positive response. After the reading, a man told him he needed to do more stories from the dog’s perspective, which is when Erickson began working on the first “Hank the Cowdog” novel: “The Original Adventures of Hank the Cowdog.”

He self-published the book from his garage, and what began as an amusing story about a proud cowdog was transformed into a phenomenon, Erickson said. He knew he was onto something when he sold out the first 1,500 copies.

“It was a hit from the beginning in a small way,” Erickson said. “We’ve never done any advertising … it’s been word of mouth, and I did a lot of programs in schools. That’s part of the word-of-mouth technique, going directly to the customer and giving them a performance of the material, and, if they like it, they’ll go to the library or the bookstore and buy one.”

Erickson said he enjoys singing, playing his banjo and performing his work for audiences. As of Thursday, Erickson has written about 150 songs for the audiobook versions of his novels.

“If I was just talking, I would get bored of my own voice, so the music adds some variety to it,” he said.

Erickson ultimately credits the success of these novels to Hank’s persona, even though he is the voice behind it.

“I could’ve written the stories under my name, John Erickson, and nobody would’ve been interested, but the fact that it was Hank and it had a humorous twist to it makes a difference,” Erickson said.

As it turns out, Erickson’s home life is not much different than Hank’s, as he and his wife, Kristine, live on a ranch 40 miles from the nearest town.

Just Wednesday night, Kristine called him and said their dog, Rosie, was in a fight with a wild coyote. A year and a half ago, Erickson said he had his own battle with a rattlesnake that required a trip to the hospital and three infusions of anti-venom.

Nevertheless, the final question of the Q&A session was, “What is your favorite thing to do,” and Erickson said he enjoys being home on the ranch.

“I love to stay home; I’ve done a lot of traveling going to schools for the past 30 to 40 years,” he said. “I wake up every morning at 5:30 and go to the office with the dogs, and they bark at the buzzards, and I write 'Hank' books.”