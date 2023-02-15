Who doesn't dream of being a part of the British royal family? Well, Prince Harry not so much.

That's certainly what Monty Navarro dreams of and that dream just may come true. Navarro, one of the most common of English commoners, learns he is eighth in line for an earldom in the high-brow D'Ysquith family.

Being somewhat impatient, Navarro sets out to eliminate the seven family members ahead of him. Hilarious complications ensue.

That's the premise of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, which will open the 34th season of The Theatre Company on Friday night.

"Gentleman's Guide" runs through March 5. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. on The Theatre Company's Randy Wilson Stage.

Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $17 for seniors, students and military, and $12 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at theatrecompany.com/tickets or one hour prior tp showtime at the box office.

The Theatre Company is located behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center.

A unique feature of "Gentleman's Guide" is that one actor plays all the members of the D'Ysquith family. In The Theatre Company production, audience-favorite Roger Pine takes on that delicious role (roles?)

Others in the cast include Michael Knighton as Monty Navarro, Allison Overton, Emily Theis and Grace Harmon.

Members of the ensemble include Jonathan Figueroa, Charles Gray, Parker Greer, Keri Kempf, Stephanie McCartney, Jackson Reasoner, Derek Shaw, Donna Lee Sullins, Kathryn Thomas, Ryan Topf, Lily Tungol and Lauren Welford.

Adrienne Dobson directs and choreographs "Gentleman's Guide." She also handles set design. Cynthia Bradford is music director.

Others in the crew are Vivian Wu, stage manager; Rodney Bettis, assistant stage manager; Alanna O'Connell, costume design; Bettis, Nathan Ludlow and Travis McCartney, set construction; Mandy Mershon, lighting design; Andrew Overton, sound design/operator; Charlsie Harris and Vivian Wu, prop design; Harris, lighting operator; Addie Crowell, spotlight operator; Brooke Searcy, Corinne Wright, Ginny Garrison-Tate, Savannah Barrera and Allison Overton, costume team; Addi Duerksen, Keri Kempf and Allison Overton, hair and makeup design; Jennifer Hargis, dialect coach; and Keith Owen, producer.

Special thanks go to Beth Akin, George Joubran and Rick Pulos.

'Girl's Weekend' to open

In "Girl's Weekend," four women gather at a rustic cabin to drink wine and laugh at old memories. The weekend turns dark, however, after the third case of wine arrives and memories are strained.

"Girl's Weekend" opens Friday night and runs through March 5 at the Navasota Theatre Alliance's Sunny Furman Theatre at 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students and available online at navasotatheatre.org or at the door if any remain. "Girl's Weekend" is not recommended for children.

As a bonus, patrons may enjoy a meal at the Red Board Tavern & Table, 117 S. Railroad St., within walking distance of the theatre. For $59.95, patrons get a three-course meal, a show ticket and a discount at Hamer's Speakeasy after the show. The price does not include taxes, alcohol, beer or wine.

More information on the meal can be found at the Navasota Theatre Alliance home page.