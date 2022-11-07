A dramatic entrance: Texas Shakespeare Festival visits BISD theater students

The Texas Shakespeare Festival made a dramatic entrance onto the Rudder High School Performing Arts Center’s stage Monday with their performance of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

Theater production students from Bryan and Rudder high schools had a front-row seat to the performance, followed by an acting workshop led by the Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow company.

Comprised of seven professional actors, the TSF Roadshow is based out of Kilgore and travels around Texas to perform Shakespearean plays. Watching these actors perform and learning from them alongside her classmates made it a special event, Bryan junior Josie Bettis said.

“I’ve been in a couple Shakespeare shows, but being able to see them professionally done, it just feels really special … I was actually in ‘Macbeth’ (as a witch), and it was super fun,” Bettis said. “I love being able to see how different people view different characters and how they can take that and morph it into something that you never even thought of, and it’s really special to see it from someone who’s a professional doing something that they love.”

Following a few minutes of warmup, the company took turns leading the students through various acting exercises — from getting into the character to methods of stage combat, which was Rudder High School junior Talyn Smith’s favorite part of the day.

“We don’t really do a lot of stage combat in high school, and so it was cool to get to do some fake combat,” Smith said.

Smith added that having the TSF Roadshow visit his school was a good experience, as seeing a Shakespeare play in person is easier to understand than reading the words on a page.

“Most kids don’t get to experience Shakespeare, but being able to watch it and view it how it’s written to be is important I think,” Bettis said.

Bettis’ favorite part of the event was the getting into character exercise. Led by actor Sean M. Dale, the students were given a set of instructions to connect with their characters.

“I really like being able to morph into character,” Bettis said. “We’ll walk around the stage, and we’ll figure out how our character moves and how they would carry themselves, which should be almost opposite from your own in a way.”

Actor Nathan Noel said he thoroughly enjoys being a part of the TSF Roadshow. Having grown up in a small town in North Carolina, Noel said he understands the importance of seeing theater in person in order to drive someone’s passion.

“I just think that seeing theater and seeing plays opens up these students’ minds in such a wonderful way,” Noel said.

Rudder Theatre director Kylie Zweifel reiterated this sentiment.

“Professional theater is hard to get where we’re at, and it’s especially hard to get free, and so the fact that my kids were able to experience a free, professional theater performance is a big deal,” Zweifel said. “Them getting to see it, it kind of revitalizes them and gets them excited about theater.”

While she loved the performance of “Macbeth,” Zweifel said she was proud of her students for their participation in the workshop.

“I think one of the best parts, too, was having Bryan High and Rudder together and them getting to mingle together and be friends,” Zweifel said. “We do a lot of stuff; we’ve started building a bridge between our departments, and so this just kind of continues that friendship that we’ve started to build.”

To complete their visit to Bryan, the TSF Roadshow performed Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the general public Monday night. This is something Zweifel was excited about, as younger students would have the opportunity to learn about Shakespeare and theater as a whole.

“I think one of the coolest things is that, with Texas Shakespeare especially, they’re a very diverse group already, and so kids are getting to see them on the stage and getting to talk to professionals that have kind of been through it like they have been, and so they’re getting to see that and be like, ‘Oh, we could do that, too; we could get there,’” Zweifel said.