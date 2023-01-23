A concert to remember: Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's annual children's concert

When Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, called Joseph Daigle, artistic director and conductor of the Brazos Civic Orchestra, and asked him to fill in for the symphony’s annual children’s concert, it was an offer Daigle could not resist.

For Daigle, there is nothing more important than children’s outreach where music is concerned. In addition to leading the Brazos Civic Orchestra, Daigle is also the orchestra director at Rudder High School and teaches at Rayburn Intermediate School, so demonstrating what music can do for students is something he is passionate about.

“Children need music in their lives, and they already have it in their lives, but I think so often children don’t understand how it happens and how to make it, and they don’t see themselves as possibly being able to do it themselves just because they don’t understand it,” Daigle said.

“So I think it is critical for the life of orchestra music and just music in general that we keep educating and keep encouraging this sort of interaction with children.”

Mark Holtzapple has played French horn for the BVSO for 38 years and also serves as a professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M. During Monday’s concert, he led an interactive lesson on brass instruments and how to play them.

At one point in his lesson, Holtzapple brought two students on stage to help him carry an 8-foot long alpenhorn, on which he played a tune.

“We think of it as something people just do as a hobby or just as a past-time, but I really believe that music is essential to our culture,” Holtzapple said.

When children get involved in extracurricular activities — be it playing a sport or a musical instrument — Holtzapple said it teaches them the importance of practicing, studying and acquiring the discipline to see results from it.

“I think that music is a great example of how to succeed in life,” he said. “The other thing, too, is I think the kind of music that you listen to effects who you are.”

With the Brazos Valley Sy,phony’s goal of providing children an inspiring concert experience, Holtzapple said the annual children’s concert is also a great opportunity to share the power of music.

“I think we have an obligation to share uplifting music with children and advance humankind,” Holtzapple said.

Donna Beto, co-chair of the children’s concert, was the emcee for Monday’s concert.

She and Daigle drew the name of one student who would be featured as the concert’s guest conductor. Selected was fourth grader Amarion Davis from Burton Elementary School, who was brought on stage prior to the orchestra’s performance of “Plink, Plank, Plunk” by Leroy Anderson. Following a brief lesson on conducting from Daigle, Davis stepped to the podium and led the orchestra with elan.

Anna Kimber, senior violinist with the College Station High School varsity orchestra and winner of the 2022 Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition, was selected as this year’s soloist and accompanied the orchestra during Movement 1 from “Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K.216” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Following roaring applause from the audience of fourth and fifth grade students and their teachers, Adam Mikael, principal violinist with the BVSO, talked the students through the various instruments that make up an orchestra. Mikael went through each of the orchestral families, including strings, woodwinds, percussion and brass and had orchestra musicians demonstrate how their instrument sounds alone as well as what happens when they all play together.

“You’ll notice that every instrument has its own unique voice, its own unique sound,” Mikael said. “Well, all of those voices blending together is what lets us play really interesting music in an orchestra. That blending of voices is what makes orchestral music so unique.”

The final performance of the day was “Tubby the Tuba” by George Kleinsinger featuring Larry Campbell on tuba. As the orchestra played, Blinn-Bryan theater director Greg Wise narrated the uplifting story of Tubby, a tuba who wants to be more than just background noise.

At the concert’s conclusion, Beto said, “Thank you so much for coming to this year’s children’s concert.”

