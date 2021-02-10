9 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported nine COVID-related deaths and 100 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and four women in their 90s. All nine people were hospitalized.

Health officials noted these new deaths are a reconciliation of numbers that have been reported by Department of State Health Services.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 193 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 16,495.

Of those, 1,354 cases were active on Wednesday, a decrease of four from the day before. Officials said 14,948 cases are considered recovered.

Thirty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four fewer than the day before.