9 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported nine COVID-related deaths and 100 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.
The latest deaths include a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and four women in their 90s. All nine people were hospitalized.
Health officials noted these new deaths are a reconciliation of numbers that have been reported by Department of State Health Services.
No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 193 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 16,495.
Of those, 1,354 cases were active on Wednesday, a decrease of four from the day before. Officials said 14,948 cases are considered recovered.
Thirty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 90% capacity, and intensive care units were at 113% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
On Wednesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 10.39%.
There were 66 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Wednesday — four more than the previous day — and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 635 staffed hospital beds in the region, 80 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.66% on Wednesday. Health officials said 170,814 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 31 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,422 total probable cases. Of those, 328 were considered active, and 3,094 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 49% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 1,759 cases in Burleson County, two more than the previous day. Of those, 586 are active. Thirty people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 2,987 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of three. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 58 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 658 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,173 cases, an increase of nine. Officials said 289 cases are active. Thirty-five people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,625 cases, with 206 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-four Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,255 cases, with 171 of those active, DSHS reported. Thirty-five county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,554 cases — four more than the previous day — with 449 that are active. DSHS officials said 31 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 2,925 cases Of those, 970 were active. Eighty Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 9,936 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.18 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Wednesday, there were 9,165 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 13% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 39,386 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 385 more than Tuesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 159 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There are now 24,112 total cases. Of those, 641 are active and 23,082 have recovered. There are 71 hospitalized and 389 who have died.