7 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported seven COVID-related deaths and 32 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The latest deaths include five people who were hospitalized — a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s, two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s — and two people who died at home — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 200 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 16,527.

Of those, 1,268 cases were active on Thursday, a decrease of 86 from the day before. Officials said 15,059 cases are considered recovered.

Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 79% capacity, and intensive care units were at 112% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.