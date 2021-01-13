7 deaths, 108 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported seven COVID-related deaths and 108 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest deaths were two men in their 50s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who died at home, a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s who died at home.
No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 148 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Seventy-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,486.
Of those, 1,639 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 22 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Monday’s total of 1,617.
Officials said 11,699 cases are considered recovered.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 86% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 25.88%. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
There were 161 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Tuesday — eight more than the day before — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 622 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Tuesday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.78% on Tuesday. Health officials said 137,889 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,601 total probable cases. Of those, 371 were considered active, and 2,230 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 24% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District are planning a Wednesday news conference with local officials and hospital administrators to discuss the pandemic and vaccination efforts. The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be viewed at theeagle.com.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 872 cases in Burleson County. Of those, 115 are active. Twenty people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,727 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 49 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 150 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 615 cases. Officials said 108 cases are active. Twenty-seven people have died.
• Madison County reports 992 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 71 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Eighteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reported 936 cases, with 153 of those active, DSHS reported. Fifteen county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 768 cases with 165 that are active. DSHS officials said 23 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 1,262 cases. Of those, 212 were active. Sixty-six Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 22,110 new cases were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 14,218 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 21.8% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 30,219 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 286 more than Monday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 467 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There are now 21,296 total cases. Of those, 1,305 are active and 19,676 have recovered. There are 181 hospitalized and 315 who have died.