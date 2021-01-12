7 deaths, 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported seven COVID-related deaths and 108 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were two men in their 50s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who died at home, a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s who died at home.

No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 148 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Seventy-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,486.

Of those, 1,639 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 22 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Monday’s total of 1,617.

Officials said 11,699 cases are considered recovered.