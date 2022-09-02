60 customers in Bryan to be without power temporarily

Due to lightning damage from recent thunderstorms, Bryan Texas Utility crews must make emergency repairs to a transmission line, according to a Friday press release.

For safety reasons, approximately 60 customers in the Rosemary Drive and Park Lane area will be without power while repairs are taking place, the release stated.

The outage will begin around 8 p.m today and last multiple hours, according to BTU.

"BTU apologizes for the inconvenience. Customers are encouraged to follow BTU Facebook and Twitter for updates during the outage," the release stated.