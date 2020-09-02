53 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.
The county now has 4,772 total cases. Of those, health officials said 566 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of 39 from Monday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,152 people had recovered on Tuesday, 11 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said 77% of the new cases reported Tuesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 47,889 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 741 more than Monday’s total.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 425 total probable cases. Of those, 155 are considered active and 270 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 9.96%. Statewide, there were 4,116 new cases reported Tuesday, according to state officials. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 10.1%.
Nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Tuesday, which is two more than Monday’s total. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 61% and intensive care units were at 61% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 167 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Tuesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were three ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 55 ventilators available, with 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley
In Leon County, there are now 192 cases, with 34 of those active. Five people have died, officials said.
Madison County reported 690 cases on Tuesday, with at least 416 of those connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 159 active cases, while five have died.
The DSHS reported 430 cases in Milam County on Tuesday. Five are hospitalized and five have died in the county. Officials said there are 12 active cases.
Washington County reports 565 cases, with 52 of those active. Forty-five have died.
In Robertson County, there are 251 cases, with 17 that are active. Five have died, DSHS officials said.
Burleson County reports 292 cases, 42 of which are active. Six have died.
In Grimes County, there are 986 cases, at least 482 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 30 who have died in Grimes County, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 70 active cases.
Statewide
There have been 617,333 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, there were 4,144 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 7.6% of hospital beds.
State officials said 12,681 Texans have died as of Tuesday, 145 more than Monday.
Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 106,595 cases. Officials said 2,208 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There are now 6,454 total cases, with 1,925 active and 4,442 recovered cases. Officials said 30 people are hospitalized, and 21 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 87 who have died.
Video
1923: Japan
1939: World War II
1942: Fred Korematsu
1945: Japan's Surrender
1969: Moammar Gadhafi
1972: Bobby Fischer
1983: Korean Air Lines
1985: Titanic
2005: New Orleans
2010: Discovery Channel
2010: Mideast Peace Talks
2015: Barack Obama
2015: Charles Joseph Gliniewicz
2015: Kim Davis
2018: John McCain
2019: Hurricane Dorian
2019: Kevin Hart
2019: Pope Francis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!