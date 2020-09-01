53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.
The county now has 4,772 total cases. Of those, health officials said 566 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of 39 from Monday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,152 people had recovered on Tuesday, 11 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said 77% of the new cases reported Tuesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 47,889 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 741 more than Monday’s total.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 425 total probable cases. Of those, 155 are considered active and 270 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 9.96%.
Nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Tuesday, which is two more than Monday’s total. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 61%, and intensive care units were at 61% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
